5 Key Players To Watch for Raiders' 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a rebuilding season that could be full of surprises. This is a unique team with an exciting first-year head coach, Klint Kubiak, paired with enough weapons, two quarterbacks, and a defense with only a few standouts who could make a difference in 2026.

Kubiak and general manager John Spytek have one eye on the season and another on the upcoming offseason, which will be critical regardless of how the year goes. Several key evaluations will take place, so the Raiders must watch certain players. With that in mind, here are five players to watch this season.

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will make his debut this season: the only question is when. The day Mendoza makes his first career start for Las Vegas, all eyes will be on the future of the Raiders franchise and what he can do early in his career for a team that needs to analyze what they have around Mendoza. How much growth he has made and still needs will be the biggest key when watching the former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

Jeremy Chinn, Safety

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepare to enter the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've spent a lot of time watching Jeremy Chinn during his days with the Carolina Panthers, and this year could finally be the one where a defensive coordinator figures out how best to use him in the defensive back-seven. Rob Leonard plays an important role in putting Chinn in the right spots to shine at safety, whether it is using his range on the back end or his size and physicality in the box. Chinn could be good this season because of Leonard, making for one less concern for 2027.

Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders must find a wide receiver who can be a go-to target in the passing game this offseason. That player could be Tucker—the team has been high on him since early in OTAs, and he has the speed, quickness in space, and reliable hands to make big plays from any level of the field. The only question is consistency, which Las Vegas may lack unless Tucker emerges, making him a player to watch from this room.

Mike Washington Jr., Running Back

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty is the Raiders' unquestioned No. 1 running back, so long as he stays healthy. An injury has put his Week 1 status in the air, which means talented rookie rusher Mike Washington could emerge to handle touches in the run game smoothly. The Raiders' fifth-round pick is a physical yet explosive runner who could add a new element to the offense as a player to keep tabs on this season.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The health and progression of McCoy is easily one of the most intriguing Raiders storylines this season. The status of his recovery from a torn ACL almost two years ago will determine his snap counts and role within the Raiders' defense this fall. If McCoy starts to get his bearings once he gets playing time, he could become either one of the best young talents on the roster or a player who needs time to reacclimate to football after being out for so long.