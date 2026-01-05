Raiders Announce Full List of Early Offseason Additions

The Las Vegas Raiders got their offseason started today, and they have made some moves already. The latest moves for the team were signing 12 players to the reserve/future contracts. The Raiders are off and running this offseason.

It is a huge one, and they want to make sure they get the right players in place to start this thing all over this offseason and build something heading into next season, after having a very disappointing 2025 season.

Raiders Reserve/Future Signings

The Raiders announced they have sighed Chris Collier RB, McClendon Curtis G, Jamin Davis LB , Phillip Dorsett II WR, Treven Ma'ae DT, Joshua Miles T, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. TE, Brenden Rice WR, Layden Robinson G, Justin Shorter WR, Laki Tasi OL , and Dalton Wagner T to reserve/futures deals.

Las Vegas Raiders Laki Tasi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The most notable player from that list is offensive lineman Laki Tasi. The Raiders are big on him as he is learning the game of football. Tasi is from the International Player Pathway Program. He is developing and could be a huge factor for the Silver and Black in the future. The other one is linebacker Jamin Davis. Davis is a former first-round pick by the Commanders in 2021. We have many stars and a good 2026 offseason, could see him in the mix for a starting position.

"An NFL futures contract is essentially exactly what it says it is. It is a contract that secures an NFL player to a team for the future. The reason it is designated as a “futures contract” is that the player is not officially under contract until the start of the following league season," said Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after catching a pass against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The reason that differentiation is important is that the player’s contract does not count against the salary cap or the roster limit for the current season. Instead, it is credited against the following year’s salary cap, and the player counts against the offseason 90-man roster limit."

"However, it is crucial to note that once a player signs a futures contract, they are placed on a reserve/futures list and cannot negotiate with other teams. Unlike with practice squads, teams cannot sign other teams’ players with a futures contract. That means NFL general managers and coaches can be confident in having the bottom part of their roster settled for OTAs and training camp."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offseason is just starting, but it is going to be the most important one for this franchise in a long time. The Raiders have everything to get things going in the right direction. Now it is time to execute for this franchise because they know they are on the clock.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these players.