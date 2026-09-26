Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 3 Matchup

For the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday will mark a second consecutive road game. Yet this home game will be much different from Las Vegas' de facto home game in Los Angeles whenever they play the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders are traveling halfway across the country for a true away game.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko both previously coached with the New Orleans Saints. They know the challenges of facing the Saints on the road, as they have one of the best home-field advantages in football.

The Raiders will have their hands full on the field. Las Vegas' coaching staff hopes solid play will help negate a lively home crowd. Although the Raiders have prepared, Kubiak noted there is only so much he and his coaching staff can do before they prepare the players for the New Orleans environment.

"Well, you can prep them as much as you want, but once you get there to an environment like that, it's a whole new ball game. It's a great environment to play. The fans will be extremely loud, and that's what makes the NFL so fun is environments like this,” Kubiak said.

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Luke Kuechly speaks at Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement press conference at Umstattd Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Raiders sitting at 2-0, cautious optimism is fair. However, considering how the past few seasons have gone, it is also wise to remember just how quickly one play can change the course of history. Las Vegas is in no rush, as they aim to set their future on a solid foundation.

Below is more information on the announcers, referees, and jersey combinations for Sunday, as the Raiders look to start the season 3-0. Historically, three consecutive wins to start the season give teams overwhelming chances to make the playoffs, something the Raiders have rarely done recently.

Aug 8, 2026; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Luke Kuechly and presenter and father Tom Kuechly unveil bust during the Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announcers

Chris Lewis and Luke Kuechly will be the announcers calling Sunday's matchup between the Raiders and Saints. Kuechly is a Hall of Fame linebacker who is well respected across the league. It will be interesting to hear his thoughts on how Las Vegas' linebackers perform against the Saints.

The Raiders will have their work cut out for them as they will play in a stadium that is difficult to win in, especially if the crowd gets going. Las Vegas practiced playing through crowd noise this week. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko explained what the Raiders are walking into.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"It's a great environment. It's a great environment. It's a very passionate crowd. It's something a football fan in general you look forward to being a part of something like that," Janocko said earlier this week.

"I've been on both sides of it as being part of the home team and being part of the visiting team. So, it's a great environment. Something that we're excited to go attack."

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; referee Adrian Hill (29) umpire Roy Ellison (81) and referee Jerome Boger (23) discuss a call during a game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Referees

Adrian Hill will be the lead referee on Sunday. Hill runs a tight ship, and the Raiders have lost all three games that Hill has officiated for them. Yet that has no bearing on Sunday's results. Kubiak's Raiders look to play sound football on Sunday by eliminating mental mistakes on the field.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jersey Combination

The Raiders have one of the most recognizable logos and color combinations in sports. Las Vegas' jerseys are a significant part of their history. They will likely once again go with their silver helmets, white jerseys, and silver pants.

There will be no thrills and frills for the Raiders. What you see is what you get.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble from Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same applies to how the Raiders will approach their matchup against the Saints. Through the season's first two weeks, Las Vegas has simply played sound football, emphasizing high-level execution. They will have to do so again on Sunday.

Las Vegas has a legitimate chance to win and start the season 3-0. It would be a better start than most would have imagined possible heading into the season. It would also give them room for error during a daunting stretch of opponents coming up in the near future.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 3 will give us all more confirmation about this year's Raiders in Kubiak's first season at the helm. As it stands, it is fair to expect them to take another step forward this Sunday, as they did in the season's first two weeks.