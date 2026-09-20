Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 2 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) are all set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on the road in Week 2. It is a critical game for both teams: not only is it a divisional matchup, but the Raiders are also in position to have a strong start to the season for the first time in many years.

The Raiders have faced plenty of issues in recent seasons; few have plagued them more than terrible starts. Las Vegas has started most of the past few seasons with losing records, which only got worse as the seasons went on.

Luckily, Las Vegas looked like a much-improved team last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but the Chargers are a much better team. The Raiders will have their work cut out for them, as the Chargers have a coaching staff and roster that have been together for a while.

As they enter their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers, Las Vegas aims to build on what worked in their season-opening win. It would be fair to expect the Chargers to play better on Sunday than they did in Week 1, but the Raiders don't have to look far for the blueprint to beating Los Angeles.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles' Week 1 loss featured many of the things the Raiders did well in Week 1. The Arizona Cardinals pressured Justin Herbert, sacking him three times. The Raiders registered five sacks last week. The Cardinals held the Chargers to 81 rushing yards; the Raiders held Miami to 74.

The Cardinals forced two turnovers against the Chargers. Last week, the Raiders forced two turnovers. Arizona and Las Vegas won by double digits with similar scores: the Cardinals won 26-14, and the Raiders won 27-13. No two games are ever the same, but there is reason for optimism.

With it only being the second game with Klint Kubiak at the helm, Las Vegas enters their Week 2 matchup with plenty of work still needing to be done. Yet, they also enter largely unknown, having walked away with a Week 1 win without showing too much of their hand.

The Chargers are arguably the better team right now, as Las Vegas is just now digging their way out of a hole that was years in the making. However, this could work in the Raiders' favor, as the Chargers face heavy pressure to avoid a 0-2 start, especially since it would mean the Raiders move to 2-0.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have struggled within the division for much of the past two seasons; Las Vegas has especially struggled against the Chargers on the road since both teams relocated to their new stadiums. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hopes a large turnout of Raiders fans will impact the game.

"We're always excited to play in front of our fans no matter where it is. I know there's going to be plenty of fans there, Silver and Black. So, we're excited to play the game, and our fans always give us extra juice," Kubiak said earlier this week.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders vs. Chargers Announcers

Sunday's game will be broadcast on CBS. The crew will include analyst Logan Ryan, sideline reporter AJ Ross, and play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders vs. Chargers Referees

On Sunday, veteran referee Bill Vinovich will be the head referee. Vinovich has refereed multiple Super Bowls, including XLIX, LIV, and LVIII. Notably, Vinovich was part of the crew that missed the pass interference call against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

Referees Scott Walker, Dale Keller, Tripp Sutter, Aaron Santi, Jimmy Buchanan, Todd Prukop, and Chad Wakefield will round out the rest of the crew in Sunday's AFC West matchup.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jersey Combinations

Las Vegas has one of the most recognizable jersey combinations in all of sports. So much so that they rarely deviate from the status quo when it comes to jersey combinations. Las Vegas will wear its silver helmets, white jerseys, and silver pants against the Chargers on Sunday.

Los Angeles has significantly more jersey combinations than most teams in the league. On Sunday, the Chargers will wear their white helmets, powder blue jerseys, and gold pants.