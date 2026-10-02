Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 4 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are days away from their biggest game in recent memory. Las Vegas won seven games over the past two seasons combined. A win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs would move the new-look Raiders to 4-0 and place them atop the division through the season's first month.

Sunday will feature a matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the league through the season's first four games. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has done precisely what the Raiders envisioned when they signed him.

Cousins is near the top of the league in several statistical categories. He recently explained the team's success.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think quarterbacking is all about, first of all, protecting the football. But so much of it is team. I think you got to remember that some of our fourth quarter success against the [New Orleans] Saints was because our defense was giving us such short fields and getting us the ball back, and so they put the wind at your back,” Cousins said earlier this week.

“And I don't know that suddenly we as an offense were playing a totally different game in the fourth quarter. It was just that we were put in a great position by our defense. So, team always helps and then the guys around you always helps. But it's really your unit. When the quarterback's playing well, I'm sure the unit's probably playing well also. So, we all kind of feed off each other, and it goes both ways. But protecting the football will always be really important at this position."

Announcers

The Raiders' and Chiefs' undefeated records heading into Sunday's matchup have drawn CBS' top broadcasting team. Jim Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer. JJ Watt will serve as the color analyst, and Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter.

Las Vegas still has no primetime games this season. Yet, a win on Sunday and more wins throughout the rest of the season could change that. The Raiders still have to win many folks over after years of disappointing seasons.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Referees

Brad Rogers' officiating crew will referee Sunday's AFC West matchups. The Chiefs are 5-1 when Rogers' crew officiates their games; the Raiders are 3-4. Las Vegas has been one of the least-penalized teams in the league through the first three weeks of the season.

If they keep playing clean football and limit penalties, the officiating crew will matter less. Despite their 3-0 start, the Raiders are still early in their rebuild. They must keep playing sound football and not beat themselves with penalties.

Jersey Combinations

The Raiders will keep it simple on Sunday. Las Vegas will wear their Silver helmets with black jerseys and gray pants. Las Vegas will wear their normal home uniforms, as they play in front of their home crowd for the first time since Week 1.

It has been a while since the Raiders started 3-0. It has been even longer since they started 4-0. A win over the Chiefs on Sunday would be a major step for Kubiak's Raiders in their quest to rebuild what was a broken roster just a few months ago.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackle New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5). in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing a true home-field advantage has eluded the Raiders since relocating to Las Vegas. To a certain degree, that is by design, as having an NFL team in a tourist destination like Las Vegas was meant to draw fans from everywhere to games at Allegiant Stadium.

However, building a winning culture would undoubtedly go a long way toward creating as much of a home-field advantage as possible in today's league. At 3-0, Sunday is far from a must-win for the Raiders, but a win would be extremely significant.

Still, Las Vegas plans to approach Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs like every other. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko explained the team's mindset heading into their pivotal Week 4 matchup against Kansas City.

"I think our team, we take every game in that same manner. Every game is a one-game Super Bowl and is the best of the best competing against each other every week. So, this should be no different than Week 1 or Week 17," Janocko said earlier this week.