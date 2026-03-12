Another Way the Ravens' Rejection of Maxx Crosby Deal Hurt the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a deal in good faith with the Baltimore Ravens for star defensive end Maxx Crosby. After fielding a variety of deals, the Raiders agreed to terms with the Ravens, choosing not to accept an offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

The deal fell apart between the Raiders and Ravens with the current situation currently unfolding, with accusations that the Ravens acted in bad faith, using medical concerns to void a deal that they clearly regretted once it was processed.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Ravens have screwed the Raiders, as not only did the deal not go through, the Ravens backed out after the opening of the legal tampering period, for which other potential suitors have already spent money needed to have Crosby on the roster on free agents.

Now, a new development states that if the Raiders decided to do a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, they could have gotten a premier defender to be the piece that finally replaces Christian Wilkins on the defensive line.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What The Raiders Missed Out On

The Dallas Cowboys have traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

"The Cowboys are trading DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers, multiple sources tell me," stated Schultz. "The disruptive Odighizuwa had 17 sacks, 34 TFLs, and 2 forced fumbles during his tenure in Dallas."

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts after defending against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Schultz is also reporting that Odighizuwa was included in a package presented to the Raiders for Crosby.

"Sources say the #Cowboys discussed trading Osa Odighizuwa to the #Raiders in a package for Maxx Crosby last week before the deal ended up in Baltimore," stated Schultz. "Now it’s the 49ers who get him."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders took the Ravens' offer and now miss out on everything. It's unclear what the offer with Odighizuwa looked like but considering the reported value to a 2026 third-round pick, the Cowboys likely would have included a first-round pick as well, making the situation even worse for Las Vegas.

What Could've Been

The Raiders missed out completely on the selection that would have took their run defense to the next level. Having already signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Odighizuwa would've eaten the double teams to flip control of the line of scrimmage back to the Raiders.

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The entire division is loading up to run the football. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker, the Denver Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins to pair with R.J. Harvey, and the Los Angeles Chargers signed fullback Alec Ingold to be the modern-day Lorenzo Neal for Omarion Hampton.