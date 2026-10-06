The Biggest Decision Raiders' Klint Kubiak Got Wrong vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a hard-fought game that Las Vegas let slip away.

Klint Kubiak's Big Decision

Personally, I believe the biggest decision the Raiders' coaching staff got wrong against the Chiefs was taking the field goal off the board at the start of the third quarter, and here is why. It was fourth-and-two, but it was a long two yards to gain.

More importantly, Las Vegas had not scored on their first offensive drive after halftime ALL SEASON. To finally score on that drive, then give up points while trying for more, and fail is the second-worst possible scenario while being up three points against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, the only thing worse than that would be to follow that up by scoring zero points in the third quarter, while your defense also holds Mahomes scoreless. Las Vegas' defense held Mahomes and the Chiefs to 10 points through essentially three full quarters.

What more can you ask for, other than points against one of the league's best defenses while your defense plays well?

Any defense that holds Mahomes to 10 points through three quarters and watches its own offense also score zero is bound to break. It is inevitable. That is not the complementary football Las Vegas played each of the first three weeks. Still, Kubiak had no regrets.

"Obviously, there's a point there where I took three points off the board, and we were going to be aggressive going into the game. I don't regret it. I regret not getting it," Kubiak said immediately following the game.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is okay to be aggressive and go for the win. However, sometimes it is okay not to lose the game by being unnecessarily aggressive, and at the wrong moment no less. Make the dealer (Mahomes) beat you. Don't beat yourself.

I'm sure many disagree, and that is okay. That doesn't change the fact that three points were taken off the scoreboard, and the team lost by three points. Sure, there were plenty of other mistakes , but willingly giving points against a top defense is hands down the biggest mistake of them all.

Other Factors

The defense allowed several big plays; Las Vegas fumbled on a kickoff for the second week in a row. Yet nearly all of their biggest mistakes on Sunday came when they worked against themselves by making the wrong call.

Las Vegas was already up by three points when they decided to bypass the made field goal to try for a first down. Kicker Matt Gay has been a weapon this season. He has made every field goal and extra point attempt this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a two yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three quarters on Sunday, Gay had accounted for seven points. The Chiefs finished the third quarter with 10 points. He would have finished the third quarter outscoring Kansas City on his own. The easy decision was to take the points. Then, maybe the final possession comes down to Gay, too.

Gay has proven to be dependable on more than a few occasions this season. The Raiders should be more willing to use the chip on Gay's shoulder to their advantage. He explained some of what has gone into his success early this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-eight yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Any day you can go out there and make your kicks. Alex [Ward] and AJ [Cole] did a great job getting opportunities, and they were awesome with snaps and holds. Big guys up front were awesome for protection,” Gay said following the game.

“Gave me a clean pocket to kick from, and you try, and stack one kick after the next. And anytime you can go out there and help your team, that's the most important thing for me. Just going out there and getting those guys to believe in me that I can go out there and get points on the board for our team."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-four yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For better or for worse, the Raiders are consistent. Kansas City capitalized on Las Vegas' mistakes. Many of these mirrored mistakes from previous games, but they overcame them.

Yet by taking points off the board, Las Vegas, which was already in the lead, went from Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing them to them unsuccessfully chasing Mahomes, and three points on the game's final drive.