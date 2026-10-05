How Raiders Can Regroup After Tough Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled for most of recent memory. However, a 3-0 start in head coach Klint Kubiak's first season confirmed that the coaching staff and roster changes Las Vegas' front office made this offseason were the right moves.

The Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was their toughest test yet. Both teams entered Sunday undefeated, with first place in the AFC West on the line. The matchup lived up to expectations, with the Chiefs coming out on top.

No Moral Victories Here

The National Football League offers no moral victories, and the Raiders certainly have none in the locker room. Las Vegas made several of the same mistakes they made in the first three games of the season that they were able to get away with.

Yet as Sunday proved, the Chiefs are unlike any team in the league. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs as a whole are all talented enough to capitalize on those types of mistakes . The Chiefs beat the Raiders, but the Raiders beat the Raiders , too.

On Monday, Kubiak discussed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, noting that the Chiefs played a solid game and that he and his coaching staff must do a better job of preparing the team. Still, it is hard not to acknowledge the progress the team has made in only a few games under Kubiak.

Las Vegas made several critical mistakes that ruined a legitimate chance of beating a Chiefs team that has had their number in recent years. The fact that the Raiders nearly won the game, despite all of the mistakes, confirms they are on the right track and can compete with any team.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr (4) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman (17) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, "almost" does not count in this league. The Raiders still have a long list of things to improve as a team. They are a completely different team than last season, and for that, everyone involved deserves recognition. However, the work has just begun.

Moving forward, the Raiders have reason to be confident. Corrections are needed, but it is fair to believe Kubiak and his staff will make them. Quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke candidly about where the Raiders stand following their loss to the Chiefs.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Room for Improvement

“I thought we did a lot of good things. There's also going to go back and watch and to see all kinds of things that we left out there, could have done better . I think you got to credit the Chiefs; they're a good football team. And if you do make a mistake or if you don't take advantage of an opportunity you have, then they tend to make you pay for that, and it becomes hard to win. Was proud of the way our team kept fighting, kept us in it, kept staying in it,” Cousins said after the game.

“We kept looking up at the scoreboard and still had time and still had timeouts and still had a chance to make a play, really until the very end. And just disappointed right now. Every game is so important in this league, and so anytime you feel like you left one that you could have had, it hurts a lot. But all we can do now is respond and get back to work, and be hard on ourselves tomorrow, and get ready for New England. But I'll take any questions you have."

Entering the season, the Raiders would have taken a 3-1 start with no questions asked, but a missed opportunity is a missed opportunity. That is what Sunday will be for the Raiders. Hopefully, it is a lesson learned for a young Raiders team on an upward trajectory.

Las Vegas' story is just beginning, as the rebuild they have embarked on was always thought to be a years-long process. They are only in the first year of that rebuild, as last season was the start of ridding the team of bad coaching staff and roster moves that preceded the current regime.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a twenty-yard pass for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell what this year's Raiders will be and the role this season will play in the Raiders' organizational comeback.