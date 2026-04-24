Raiders' Biggest Draft Needs, Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The Las Vegas Raiders head into the second day of the NFL Draft looking to take the next step in the process of rebuilding their roster. The Raiders used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to secure their quarterback of the future. The second day of the draft is wide open for the Raiders.

Las Vegas could trade the No. 36 pick for additional picks, or they could stay put and draft the best player available at a position of need with that pick. They have options, but they will improve regardless of which option they choose.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Needs

The Raiders entered the offseason with no shortage of needs. Mendoza and the veterans they added in free agency are serviceable additions. However, Las Vegas' roster is still in a deficit, comparatively speaking. The talent gap between the Raiders and other teams last season was great.

There are multiple positions that Las Vegas ' roster needs. Additional offensive linemen, wide receivers, cornerbacks, safeties, and linebackers are all position groups that the Raiders would benefit from adding to with their Day Two picks in the draft on Friday night.

Spytek's Approach

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders made calls to see what it would take to get back into the first round of the draft, but were unable to make it happen. Still, they have the fourth pick in the second round, and plenty of talent still on the board. Raiders general manager John Spytek shared his thoughts on how the first round went.

“It fell pretty along the lines of what we thought. You know, there's always surprises, or maybe there's teams that need something that we don't need so they would value them a little bit more than maybe we would. I think we expected there to be a big run on offensive lineman, and there was. And we're still in a good spot. We are going to go up here in a little bit and check out the strategy for 36 tomorrow, but our board is still in a good spot," Spytek said after the first round of the NFL Draft.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Instead of trading up, the Raiders appear to be set at No. 36. It remains to be seen what they will do with their third-round pick, the 67th overall selection. Spytek noted that the Raiders will not force a trade in any direction and that letting things play out may be the best option at times.

"To me, it's always let it come to us, and any call we get or option we have has potential value, and there's a great team around me that will put our heads together, and we'll decide if it makes sense at 36 to stick and pick tomorrow or if it makes sense to move up if we want to get one of those guys, or to move back. So, I kind of go into them with no expectations but a level of preparation to be able to handle any scenario that might be thrown at us."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top Options

Heading into the second round of the draft, the Raiders have more top talent available to them. This includes wide receiver Denzel Boston and defensive lineman Christen Miller, who are both solid options still available for them to draft in the second round.

In the third round, the Raiders could select Josiah Trotter. Time will tell how the remaining rounds play out, but Las Vegas is sure to land another player with first-round talent with the high second-round pick they hold. The third round will also give them a chance to add more depth, which is crucial.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI