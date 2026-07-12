The Unique Season Ahead for Malcolm Koonce and Raiders

It's been quite a few years since Malcolm Koonce was an impactful player for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the latter half of 2023, Koonce was on a tear across from Maxx Crosby . He totaled 38 of his 52 pressures after Week 8 that season , with eight sacks.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

But then, everything went downhill.

Koonce suffered a season-ending injury in the final segment of the last practice before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the entire campaign. The pass rusher who had finally shown promise had all his momentum shut down.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

He came back in 2025, but he didn't return to form the way the team had hoped, which is understandable the year after a season-ending injury. Two years removed from it, we should see a better version of Koonce.

But will we? Let's break down why this is such an important season for the Silver and Black defensive end.

Make or Break Year for Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The term 'make-or-break year' gets thrown around often, but it may be true in Koonce's case. The team brought him back on a one-year contract, giving him one more shot to return to his 2023 form. When you're asking a player to be the version of themselves they were three years ago, and after a serious knee injury, you're already asking for the moon and the stars.

It won't be easy for Koonce to just find that level of play out of thin air. He'll have to trust his knee and his coaching to be the best pass rusher he can be. What we saw from Koonce in those nine weeks in 2023 looked like it would be sustainable.

Koonce's Path to Snaps

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders added pass-rush help in free agency with a notable contract for Kwity Paye, as well as spending a top 100 selection on Keyron Crawford in the 2026 NFL Draft. That may muddy things for Koonce's playing time if he cannot break through the depth chart.

The one-year contract the team gave Koonce signals that he has one last chance to be a major contributor for the Raiders. He has the talent and skill, but the optics have changed after a few odd seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders Burgeoning DE Malcolm Koonce from OTAs | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

General Manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office made the right call, bringing Koonce back on a short deal to allow him to prove himself. It's a big year for the player who was once thought to finally be the answer to who would be Crosby's running mate.