Every Open Starting Job at Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with multiple glaring holes on both sides of the ball. The Raiders' roster was one of the worst in the league last season. A productive offseason has quickly changed that, while solidifying several of their most pressing roster issues.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has answered most of the questions that it faced when the offseason began. Yet as training camp begins, they undoubtedly have more work to do and unanswered questions. Below is a look at each of the Raiders' open starting positions.

Process of Elimination

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overallview of Las Vegas Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Raiders' collection of starting players was subpar, to say the least. That should no longer be the case after an offseason in which Las Vegas aggressively added legitimate talent in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On offense, the Raiders already know who will start at center, quarterback, running back, tight end, left tackle, right tackle, and fullback. Las Vegas plans to address its wide receiver position with multiple capable wide receiver options. It seems unlikely that Dont'e Thornton will beat out Jack Bech.

When it comes to the starting position on the offensive side of the ball, it appears Las Vegas has essentially every starting position already figured out. However, there are two positions they will use the next few weeks to solidify ahead of the regular season.

Both Offensive Guard Positions

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only open starting positions on the Raiders' offensive line at the moment are at both guard positions. Las Vegas has drafted offensive guards in each of the past three drafts. They also signed Spencer Burford earlier this offseason, who will compete with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers.

Las Vegas added Powers-Johnson two offseasons ago and Rogers last offseason. However, they also drafted Trey Zuhn this offseason, who could potentially push Powers-Johnson, Rogers, and Burford. Regardless, there is an opening at both starting guard positions.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both starting guard positions being up in the air to start training camp, it adds urgency to Las Vegas' 11 training camp practices. The Raiders have made too much progress this offseason to let poor play along the offensive line derail or even negatively impact another season.

Kubiak recently gave insight into the competition at left and right guard.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We don't get to even put pads on until the sixth practice. So, we've got a lot of work to do before then. We have a lot of talented players at that position, and they'll make the decision for us,” Kubiak said on Tuesday, ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

“We're going to coach them up, and we also know that whoever started in week one doesn't mean that's the starter in week 17. So, we're always developing and getting guys better throughout the entire training camp and throughout the whole season."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has solidified nearly every other starting position on its roster this offseason. Much of their focus during training camp will be on eliminating the lingering questions about their starting guard positions.

As he approaches his first regular season as a head coach, Kubiak knows what it is he is looking for at the position.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just looking for consistency. Looking for guys that are great teammates, that are obviously solid in pass protection, excellent in the run game, and guys that just help make the team better. The best athlete isn't the one that's going to win the job,” Kubiak said.

“It's the guy that plays the best with the other five around him. And then, offensive line-wise, unless you're playing tackle, you better be able to play multiple spots. So, having versatile guys is very important."

Raiders' Defense

Process of elimination also says Las Vegas has most of its starters figured out on defense, too. Jonah Laulu, Adam Butler, and Thomas Booker will man the heart of the Raiders' defensive line. Kwity Paye and Maxx Crosby will round out the defensive line.

Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean are the starting linebackers. Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, and Taron Johnson will start at cornerback, while Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao start at safety. The Raiders enter training camp with more questions at reserve positions on defense than at starting positions.