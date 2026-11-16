Breaking Down Every Raiders Position Group After Loss to Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza started his first game as a professional. On Sunday, the Raiders officially began a new era. Mendoza's first career start marked a historic day for the franchise as its second-ever No. 1 overall pick took the field.

The Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Personally, I don't think it was a bad game or a bad loss. I believe it was the best loss they have had all season.

Below are the grades for each of Las Vegas' position groups following their Week 10 loss.

Quarterback

A loss is a loss, and he could have done some things better, but in his first start, he showed he has the physical tools for success in the league. Sunday was Mendoza's first meaningful football game since last season's College Football Playoff. That was almost a full calendar year ago.

He had a solid first start . Sunday was another accurate look at where the Raiders stand. They now have a quarterback who has the skill set to improve their offense, even compared to what it was under Kirk Cousins. However, he needs more experience and a better supporting cast.

The Raiders weren't going to beat the Seahawks with Cousins or Mendoza, but out of their six losses this season, Sunday was arguably the most competitive game they've played. Week 10 was not about wins, losses, or stats. It was about finally letting Mendoza take the next step in his development.

Grade: B

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs

Mendoza was two yards away from leading the team in rushing on Sunday. Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington were largely unproductive out of the backfield. However, Jeanty led the team in receptions and receiving yards, which undoubtedly helped Las Vegas' passing game.

Until the Raiders fix their offensive line, it may not matter who the running back is.

Grade: C

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward is underrated.

Grade: A

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Entering Week 10, the Raiders' line had only allowed 11 sacks through nine games, making the unit statistically one of the league's best in the category. Sunday, the unit allowed six sacks. Most of those were coverage sacks. Some were because of poor offensive line play.

Some of the sacks were on Mendoza as well, but that is where the offensive line is supposed to pick up the slack for a rookie quarterback in his first start. Some of the sacks on Mendoza were clean shots where the defender was not touched at all. That can happen once. Not repeatedly.

The six sacks were not all on the offensive line, but most of the blame will be. That is how life works in the NFL. Let's hope Week 10 was an anomaly for the unit.

Grade: D

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Losing Brock Bowers for the entire second half predictably impacted Las Vegas' offense. The blocking seemed worse across the board after Bowers left the game.

Grade: C+

Wide Receiver

As a unit, the Raiders' receivers were nonexistent on Sunday. Losing Bowers mid-game made the second half tough for Las Vegas' committee of receivers.

Grade: D

Defensive Line

Las Vegas' interior defensive line is thin. Tonka Hemingway has struggled to stay healthy. Thomas Booker is hobbled. Kwity Paye left the game with a neck injury. Patrick Johnson is on injured reserve. Las Vegas recently released Jonah Laulu. Keyron Crawford has been out all season.

What once was their deepest unit has quickly been depleted. The Raiders must thoroughly address the unit in the offseason.

Grade: C

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) recovers a fumble in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Aside from filling the incorrect hole on a few running plays, Las Vegas' linebackers played well on Sunday. The unit made an impact early, recovering two fumbles. The Raiders are a few more roster additions away from maximizing the talent they recently signed at linebacker.

Grade: B+

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backfield

Las Vegas' defensive backfield gave up chunk plays against the Seahawks, but battled long enough and hard enough to keep the team in the game. It was not pretty, but Sunday may have been the best the unit has played since Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders' defensive backfield played better in their loss to the Seahawks than in their win against the New York Jets.

It may have been against a backup quarterback, but Sunday was unquestionably the best the unit has played in the last five weeks. The same is true about the Raiders' defense as a whole.

Grade: C+/B-

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) prepares to kick a field goal in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

Kicker Matt Gay scored over half of the team's points on Sunday. AJ Cole averaged of 56 yards per punt.

Grade: A