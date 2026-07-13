Breaking Down Raiders’ Most Impactful Offseason Signings

The Las Vegas Raiders made a handful of moves this offseason, which will make them a better team next season.

The most impactful of them was bringing in Klint Kubiak to help them offensively, as they ranked among the worst offenses in the league last season. However, Kubiak can't suit up and go on the field to catch passes or throw touchdowns.

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

He's still as impactful as any player, but there's only so much playcalling is able to do. What the Raiders need most of all is the ability to execute, and they have plenty of players who can do just that.

I want to break down who I believe will be the most valuable free-agent signing the Raiders committed to this offseason, but before I get to that, there has to be an honorable mention. The Raiders needed so much help around the edges that a lot of players will bring a lot of impact; there's just one I think stands above the rest.

Honorable Mention

Dean doing the dirty work 😤



Get to know Nakobe Dean ➡️ https://t.co/39hUynNqSm pic.twitter.com/b84ZiMJLEV — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 18, 2026

Kirk Cousins could've been my honorable mention for how much he improves their quarterback play, but he's not even guaranteed to start the full year, thanks to Fernando Mendoza . I think Nakobe Dean has the potential to transform this defense, and I have every reason to believe he will.

Dean has executed on the biggest stage multiple times in his career, and his hard-hitting tackles will define the Raiders' defense for years to come. He's tenacious and instantly raises the floor of their linenbacker room. His impact will be felt on every defensive snap, and I wouldn't be surprised if he stays in Las Vegas past his three-year contract.

Biggest Impact

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum being a Raider is huge, and that's nothing to say about his size. His time with the Baltimore Ravens was defined by their dominant rushing attack, and I believe he's going to bring some of that energy to the Silver and Black.

The Raiders' offensive line was the single worst part of their team last season, and just by adding Linderbaum, they jump all the way to average. What makes his signing even more impactful is that Mendoza will be getting his snaps from such an experienced player for the foreseeable future.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

More so than what he can do for Ashton Jeanty or setting the tone for the rest of the offensive line, his positive contributions to Mendoza's development make him the single-most impactful player the Raiders signed this offseason.