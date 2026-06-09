Raiders Cannot Waste Chance To Enter Bye Week With Momentum

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule is littered with matchups that seem unfair for a team that just earned the first overall pick. Despite some of these glaring talent disadvantages, I believe the Raiders have a chance in each of their games next season to at the very least be competitive.

The Raiders will face both Super Bowl representatives in 2026, which seems like overkill for a team just beginning to take shape. That's why whenever they're matched up against a team of similar talent level, they have to capitalize and walk away with a win. How can they ensure that happens before their bye week, against the Cleveland Browns?

Battle of the Defenses

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

2026 will be the third year in a row the Raiders face the Browns, but this matchup is unlike the ones they've faced in previous years. Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams , which means their defense isn't going to be as feared as it once was.

That opens up room for the Raiders to use their bolstered offensive line and run the ball down the field with ease. Garrett generated most, if not all, of their defensive pressure last season, and that was with him seeing double-teams on nearly every rep. The Raiders will have to worry about Jared Verse, but that's a much easier assignment for their offensive line than Garrett.

Battle of the Offenses

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the Raiders defense has what it takes to shut down the Browns offense. At this point in the season, it's unclear which quarterbacks will be fielded out for either team. Early reports suggest Deshaun Watson is in the lead for the starting quarterback spot, and he hasn't had a successful season since 2020.

One of Shedeur Sanders' three wins last season came against the Raiders, so he's possibly in line to start by Week 12. However, they already have film on him from the last time they played, and it wasn't like he played exceptionally well or anything.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Browns and Raiders are evenly matched, and with a week of rest ahead, the Raiders should be motivated to end it on a high note. It'll be hard for them to make a playoff push given how tough their schedule is, but when they have games like these, they have to win.

Playing this game on the road makes it a harsh environment, especially given what the weather may look like, but these types of games build character. It would show a lot about this group of players if they can handle business against a team like the Browns.