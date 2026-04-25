Grading Raiders' Trade Back, Selection of S Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken an aggressive approach to rebuilding their roster. Although it will take much more than just this offseason for the Raiders to fully fix their roster, the progress they have made in one offseason is admirable. Free agency was the start. The draft is the next step.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders Make Moves

Las Vegas entered Day Two of the NFL Draft overly prepared. After addressing the future of their quarterback position by selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders' front office has had plenty of time to strategize for the second and third rounds of the draft, respectively.

Even after an impressive start to free agency, the Raiders still had plenty of holes on their roster, especially on defense, and especially in their defensive backfield. Both of Las Vegas' starting safeties are set to become free agents after the 2026 season, heightening the Raiders' need at the position.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders still have a pressing need at cornerback, and selected Treydan Stukes out of Arizona. Their need at cornerback is undoubtedly greater than their need at safety, at the moment. However, Stukes was likely rated higher by the Raiders' scouting department and front office than the available cornerbacks.

Las Vegas was rumored to be interested in potentially adding a wide receiver or defensive lineman with its second-round pick. Then, the second round started, and many of their top targets were still available as the No. 36 pick approached. This put the Raiders in a position to improve and gain capital.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders needed depth in their defensive backfield by any means necessary, and Stukes represents that. Las Vegas traded picks with the Houston Texans. The two teams swapped the 36th and 38th picks in the third round.

Las Vegas sent the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round to the Texans in exchange for the Texans' 91st overall pick in the third round. The Raiders turned one of their three fourth-round picks into a third-round pick, giving them two third-round picks and two fourth-round picks.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas also landed Stukes, in addition to adding their third-round pick. It is hard not to like the trade and the pick the Raiders made. They added a talent in Stukes who should compete for a starting role by his second season in the league, assuming all goes well.

With their second third-round pick, the Raiders are now in position to draft a cornerback, or even possibly a wide receiver. The trade back makes the possibility of the Raiders selecting a wide receiver in the third or fourth round a more legitimate idea for Las Vegas.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have taken a well-rounded approach to rebuilding their roster. By adding a safety in the second round, Las Vegas' front office confirms it has a firm grip on the roster and what it needs. The addition of Stukes and their return to the third round are unquestionably wins.

Both moves have to be considered. The grade the Raiders receive for drafting Stukes will forever be tied to what the Raiders do with the third-round pick they got in return from the Texans. However, regardless of what they do with the pick, they are bound to get better. This is a good move.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders moved up nearly 30 picks from the fourth round back into the third round. They added what many considered to be one of the top talents at safety in the draft in Stukes. They still have eight picks remaining and could add to their defensive backfield again later in the third round.

Las Vegas continues to look like an organization that knows what they are doing and what it will take to truly turn things around.

Grade A+