Raiders Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Matchup vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to their best start in five years. On Sunday, Las Vegas looks to keep its winning streak alive against a New Orleans Saints team that isn't all that much different from them. Week 3 is a valuable chance for the Raiders to improve across the board.

The wholesale changes the Raiders' front office made this offseason have already proven vital. Las Vegas is a much different team than they were last season, but even they would admit they still have a long way to go. Sunday could be another step in the right direction for the Silver and Black.

Tough Road

The Raiders' coaching staff has shown they can put together a great game plan and execute it well. They will need to do it again in a loud and disruptive crowd in New Orleans. A solid ground attack should help Las Vegas negate several of Sunday's factors against the Saints.

Las Vegas has improved daily; their results in the first two weeks of the season confirm it. However, good teams don't let two early-season wins go to their heads. The Raiders will lean on their veterans on the road against the Saints, as their experience will be critical.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; CBS Sports female sideline reporter AJ Ross (A.J. Ross) interviews Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the noise and all that comes with playing on the road, Las Vegas will have to work through the growing pains of installing a new offense under a new head coach and coordinators.

Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts about how far the offense and the team have come since the offseason. Las Vegas' first two games reflect the work they put in over the offseason, but New Orleans' front four will test the unit.

“I think it's something you build. I think even the other guys I'm throwing to you're kind of building this rapport as you go through the real thing. OTAs is one thing, training camps are one thing, preseason games are one thing,” Cousins said earlier this week.

“It's all building a foundation, but there's nothing quite like you know real games, and so these last two weeks have been great experience for us as a unit to kind of gather together, and with Brock, you know he's if you will two weeks behind, but great to have him back, and we'll be building that rapport as well. You know every snap we have together this week and on Sunday."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence Meter: Somewhat Confident

Both teams have reason to be confident heading into Sunday's matchup. During the season's first two weeks, Las Vegas looked like a team that could win in multiple ways. They can do so by running the ball, as they did in Week 1, or by using their defense to help win the field-position game.

The Saints' offensive line will likely have a few issues stopping the Raiders' defensive line the whole game. However, they will likely try to replicate what the Chargers' offense did by trying to run the ball early and often. They will likely build their passing game off that.

Yet Sunday's matchup will largely hinge on the Raiders' defense continuing to play at a high level. Las Vegas' offense will need to take the next step in its progression. It is fair to believe both things will happen, but the Saints undoubtedly have different plans.

From the lights going out in the Super Bowl to the referees missing a blatant defensive pass interference that likely would have sent the Saints to a Super Bowl, I have seen too many unexpected and downright shocking things happen in the Superdome and to the Raiders.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the season's first two games, I am confident the Raiders can figure the Saints out; it's just a matter of whether they can execute. Adjustments will also be critical, as they always are. New Orleans will be sure to throw something at the Raiders that they have not seen yet.

On paper, the Raiders are arguably the better team. However, even after their 2-0 start, something about confidently claiming they are better than any team ahead of a matchup seems a bit much. This game will be a toss-up that will come down to a few possessions.