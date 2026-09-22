Biggest Decision Raiders' Kubiak Got Right Against Chargers

In just two weeks, Klint Kubiak has confirmed just how critical coaching is. The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) have nearly matched last season's win total. Plenty more progress needs to be made. The season is long and far from over. Anything can still happen.

However, Las Vegas' progress is undeniable. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2021, with a legitimate chance to start the season 3-0. Yet, before Week 3 rolls around, it is worth noting just how the Raiders have jumped out to an unexpected and impressive 2-0 start.

Raiders' Big Decision

After rushing for over 100 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers absolutely refused to let last year's No. 6 overall pick and the Raiders' ground game be as effective. The Chargers took the expected game-planning approach, going all out to erase Ashton Jeanty.

Las Vegas finished the first half against the Chargers with only 25 rushing yards on 11 carries. Like many games last season in which the Raiders finished with the fewest rushing yards in the league, they entered the second half with essentially no running game to speak of.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders got the ball to start the second half and nearly made the same mistake many teams do when their ground game has been neutralized. Los Angeles adjusted at halftime, assuming Las Vegas would do just what they did on their very first drive after halftime.

Las Vegas' first drive of the second half consisted of three straight incomplete passes. The Raiders quickly went three-and-out, taking only one minute off the clock. Los Angeles responded with a seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to take the lead about halfway through the third.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where, in seasons past, the Raiders would have found a way to lose. In years past, Las Vegas would have gotten the ball back after the Chargers scored and kept trying to pass the ball, playing right into the Chargers' plans.

Think back to how many times Geno Smith threw the ball 30 or 35 times last season. On Sunday, the Raiders did the opposite. Despite only registering 25 rushing yards in the first half, the Raiders' coaching staff refused to allow the Chargers to make them one-dimensional.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adjusting (Quickly) to Opponent's Adjustments

The Raiders responded to the Chargers' touchdown drive with an 11-play, 74-yard drive of their own, including the biggest decision Kubiak and his coaching staff got right on Sunday. Instead of passing the ball more, as they did on the first drive of the second half, Las Vegas did the opposite.

The 11-play touchdown drive that put the Raiders ahead for good featured seven runs or short passes, an extension of the run game. Instead of shying away from the run game, Las Vegas went back to it. That decision took time off the clock, amongst other things.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't pretty by any means, but after only running the ball 11 times in the first half, Las Vegas ran the ball 18 times in the second half. Instead of getting discouraged by the lack of a ground game, the Raiders used it to their advantage, taking valuable time off the clock in the process.

On Las Vegas' first drive of the second half, which went three-and-out, Los Angeles bet big that the Raiders wouldn't run the ball. On those three plays, the Chargers teed off on Kirk Cousins, as they were not concerned about the Raiders running the ball.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' decision to stick with the run was far from pretty, but undoubtedly effective . The Raiders' 74-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter took nearly half the quarter off the clock. This forced a struggling Chargers offense not only to score touchdowns, but to do so quickly.

This is where complementary football kicks in. Not only did Justin Herbert and the Chargers have to score touchdowns, but they also had to do so in a hurry against what appears to be one of the better defenses in the league. All of which circled back to the Raiders' decision to stick with the run.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even runs for small gains keep the clock moving and defenses honest. Kubiak's coaching staff understood that even while averaging two yards per carry against the Chargers, it was still impactful, just in ways that cannot be measured statistically.

Good luck to any offense trying to score multiple touchdowns against this defense while they are protecting a double-digit lead in the second half.