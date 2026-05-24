Everyone is keeping their eyes on the quarterbacks for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the building, looking to work hard together and do whatever it takes to get this franchise moving in the right direction.

This is a mentorship that will see Cousins start and help the young rookie in Mendoza as they bring him along in his first season in the National Football League. At times, you see these things not work out because the veteran does not like that a team drafts his replacement, but this situation is different.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cousins, before he signed with the Raiders , knew what he was in store for. The Raiders front office let him know exactly what they wanted to see from him as they were bringing him in. Cousins will be the starter and will look to show he can still play the position well. He will also be there for Mendoza, teaching him the ins and outs.

Mendoza and Cousins Are Going To Have a Great Relationship

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is one thing certain: these two will handle it like a quarterback competition. Both know that it will make them better and closer. If they are two competitors and not treating it like a competition, it will not do any good for this team.

Cousins knows this Klint Kubiak offense well, and that was one of the biggest reasons they signed him to this offense. For Mendoza, he has been hard at work getting to know this offense even before the Raiders drafted him.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cousins Easy To Like

"Teammates of Kirk Cousins, coaches that coach Kirk Cousins, they love him," said NFL expert Chris Simms on NBC Sports. "So even though he might not be the coolest guy in the world, like we always talk about. If you own who you are and you are honest with it, the locker room and everybody respect that. That is all you need to be in the NFL ... It is going to be about training camp and how they handle all of that."

Mendoza and Cousins will be in a battle in training camp, even if the Silver and Black do not call it a quarterback competition. These two are going to be great professionals in any situation that is going to pop up from now on and all through next season. It is good to see the way the Raiders are setting it up in the quarterback room.