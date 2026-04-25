Raiders Make Bold Trade: Former First-Round Pick Out, Impact Safety In
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The Las Vegas Raiders have made another trade on day three of the 2026 NFL Draft. This time, it involves them trading away one of their players. The Raiders have now traded away their former first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, defensive end Tyree Wilson.
The Raiders are trading Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the Saints' fifth-round pick. That pick is the No. 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders included the No. 219 overall pick in the Wilson trade as well.
Raiders Use Pick Quickly
The Raiders used that pick right away and selected safety Dalton Johnson out of the University of Arizona. Johnson is a safety who is huge at the nickel position. Johnson has a lot of experience at the position and is one of the Silver and Black they are looking to fill for many years to come.
He is a good run stopper and is not afraid to get physical and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Johnson will now be paired with his college teammate, Treydan Stukes, whom the Raiders got in Day two.
Those two are going to be good for this defense, and they are going to put the rest of the Raiders' secondary on notice right away. The Raiders front office is now creating competition in this position group. It is going to be great for this defense, which is looking to improve on last season. Getting this safety will bring out the best in more than one player, and it will be fun for them to watch, starting in training camp and throughout last season.
Raiders Moving on From Tyree Wilson
For Tyree Wilson, it never worked out for him in a Raiders uniform. Wilson now tries to find his stride in a new uniform in New Orleans. That is something that could get him going in his career, which is still young.
Wilson was the seventh overall pick back in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders drafted Wilson, who was coming off an injury, back in the 2023 Draft. And it looks like Wilson never found his explosiveness with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders try different things with Wilson. Moving him to the inside of the defensive line and the defensive tackle position. He was never able to put up the numbers that they would like to see. Wilson is now a Saint, looking to help them be better starting next season.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.