The Las Vegas Raiders have made another trade on day three of the 2026 NFL Draft. This time, it involves them trading away one of their players. The Raiders have now traded away their former first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, defensive end Tyree Wilson.

The Raiders are trading Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the Saints' fifth-round pick. That pick is the No. 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders included the No. 219 overall pick in the Wilson trade as well.

Raiders are moving up again, they traded a 7th rounder AND Tyree Wilson to the Saints for pick #ick #150, 10th in the 5th RD #Spyteking https://t.co/WW8rPN8eu0 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

Raiders Use Pick Quickly

The Raiders used that pick right away and selected safety Dalton Johnson out of the University of Arizona. Johnson is a safety who is huge at the nickel position. Johnson has a lot of experience at the position and is one of the Silver and Black they are looking to fill for many years to come.

He is a good run stopper and is not afraid to get physical and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Johnson will now be paired with his college teammate, Treydan Stukes, whom the Raiders got in Day two.

Comp update: the Raiders have acquired a 2026 fifth-round pick (150th overall) from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick (219th overall) and DE Tyree Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2026

Those two are going to be good for this defense, and they are going to put the rest of the Raiders' secondary on notice right away. The Raiders front office is now creating competition in this position group. It is going to be great for this defense, which is looking to improve on last season. Getting this safety will bring out the best in more than one player, and it will be fun for them to watch, starting in training camp and throughout last season.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Moving on From Tyree Wilson

For Tyree Wilson, it never worked out for him in a Raiders uniform. Wilson now tries to find his stride in a new uniform in New Orleans. That is something that could get him going in his career, which is still young.

Wilson was the seventh overall pick back in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders drafted Wilson, who was coming off an injury, back in the 2023 Draft. And it looks like Wilson never found his explosiveness with the Silver and Black.

Dalton Johnson was a superb value pick. Can cover slots/TE's and is a heat-seeking missile in run defense. Tough and smart. — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

The Raiders try different things with Wilson. Moving him to the inside of the defensive line and the defensive tackle position. He was never able to put up the numbers that they would like to see. Wilson is now a Saint, looking to help them be better starting next season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images