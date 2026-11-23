DENVER, Col.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) lost last night to the Denver Broncos (8-2) 38-24, and in a league with no moral victories, the game was much closer than that.

Winners and Losers

The fact that the Silver and Black have a rookie QB that NFL executives raved about in the pre-draft process is great, but not having a WR1 is brutal.

The Raiders were optimistic that superstar Brock Bowers would return, but he was ruled out as well. At the end of the day, this loss came down to the fact that while the Raiders' effort was valiant, they didn’t have enough players to win.

The only rookie QBs selected No 1 overall to have a game with 250 Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD within their first 2 career starts



Joe Burrow

Trevor Lawrence

Fernando Mendoza pic.twitter.com/Nqpta3hNs4 — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2026

According to PFF, “The only rookie QBs selected No. 1 overall to have a game with 250 Pass Yards and 3 Pass TD within their first 2 career starts Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Fernando Mendoza.” That isn’t bad company.

That said, they remain ahead of schedule with preseason expectations, and they do give legitimate reasons for hope.

DT Destroyed

Since before the season started, I have reported that the Raiders DL is a work in progress and that they know it has to be upgraded; it didn’t help when one of the thinnest and weakest parts of the team was down a starter coming into the game, with DT Tonka Hemingway out—a promising sophomore.

But in the game tonight, they lost their other starter and two other DTs, costing them four of their top five DTs. Kubiak wasn’t happy given the disappointing details.

“[DT] Tim Keenan III has an MCL. [DT] JJ Pegues came out of the game, and [DT] Adam Butler came out of the game with a concussion. I’ll take any of your questions.”

DT Adam Butler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More upset tonight than at any time in his tenure, I had to ask Kubiak about the already anemic unit, being down four of the top five at that one position. It isn’t an excuse; the Raiders still had a legitimate chance to win, but it is also factual. His answer was forthright.

“That’s the NFL. Guys go down, and other guys get opportunities, but it is difficult. If you’re a young player, you see that your next snap is one snap away. It’s definitely difficult.”

Just Not that Good

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have told you since before training camp that the Raiders were not good enough to beat their opponents, and themselves. Last week they almost upset a significantly better team than the Broncos in the Seattle Seahawks, with zero penalties. Last night, they had nine. Kubiak wasn’t very happy with that, but I had to ask him.

“That’s not going to win any games. That’s unacceptable. You have to go look at the tape and look at everyone individually, but you’re not going to win with nine penalties.”

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another self-inflicted wound was that Mendoza had six passes batted down. He is a taller young man, and that hasn't hurt him in the past. It did Sunday, and I asked him about it.

“I’ve never really had that issue before. I believe that Denver, their defensive line, they have all-stars and Pro Bowlers across their D-line. They did a good job, and it’s something that we’ll look back on the tape and see if there was anything that was indicating them to do that. I look forward to taking the coaches’ guidance on that.”

Mendoza Maturation

First TD pass for Fernando! #LVvsDEN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/4THWIHK85S — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 22, 2026

Fernando Mendoza was 18 of 37 for 267 yards; he threw for three touchdowns, had one interception, and a passer rating of 89. He looked better and calmer, while taking five more sacks; the vast majority were on him.

For example, Kirk Cousins took 11 sacks in 9 games; Mendoza has 9 in 2. But Kubiak talked about his maturation after the game.

“He’s playing on the road in a really tough environment, one of the loudest environments in football. So he got some good reps there. It wasn’t great early in the game. We had to burn a timeout, but as the game went on, I thought he did better.” Kubiak gave credit to Mendoza for finding a rhythm. “I think that he was very well prepared. He got that first one out of his system, and then on to the next.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton raved about the Silver and Black rookie after the contest. “It’s a great question because field level, I was really impressed with the off-schedule stuff. You watch a game last week, you watch the preseason, he took some sacks last week. You’re playing early on with [QB Kirk] Cousins and he’s playing well. I was more impressed with his size and his escapability than maybe I saw on tape.”

Some of the highest praise for Mendoza came from the Broncos terrific LB Alex Singleton, who had nothing but love for the Raiders rookie. “He’s a first-round pick, first overall for a reason. He’s going to be a good player. He added, about Mendoza reigniting the AFC rivalry, “Yes. That’s his job, right? That’s what you want. I don’t know if I should—my dad grew up in L.A., so my family might have been Raider fans. (Laughs) So I saw it from one way.”

But don’t bother telling Mendoza about any of the love. He wasn’t impressed with himself at all, but he was frank. “I believe I saw the field better. I believe that my accuracy was better this week than last week. Stepping into throws rather than drifting back. There are things… Don’t get me wrong, although I believe it was an improvement, there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week.”

Bech, Jack Bech

Yes it was 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/IP5hV8f9oz — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2026

The Raiders sophomore WR had a breakout game. He had eight catches on nine targets for 88 yards and one touchdown. His emergence with Mendoza is noticeable, and he rewarded the coaches for their confidence in him. Mendoza is certainly a fan.

“[WR] Jack [Bech] is a great guy. He’s one of my best friends on the team. I have a lot of great friends on the team, and he’s someone who is notorious for staying after practice, catching extra balls. He’s been a fantastic player and teammate as well, so when he gets the attention, he rises to the occasion. Sometimes as a receiver it’s tough because they cover you, or the coverage they play doesn’t allow your route to be open. So whenever that happens, he still has a great smile, an attitude and a will to win.”

The humble Bech didn’t want to talk about his connection with Mendoza. To him, his friend has a connection with the entire franchise.

“I think it’s his connection with everybody in this locker room, the way he… Like I said, not only has he gotten better on the field from April, but the way he’s just taking that leadership role, he’s really has connected really well with all the players on this team and all the coaches. We all have faith and confidence in him.”

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak was willing to praise his sophomore wideout. “He’s always been gritty, always been a great teammate. Then you get opportunities against a really good defense, and he made plays. So I’m happy for him. I’m not surprised. He makes those plays in practice, and with [TE] Brock [Bowers] out, he gets opportunities to go produce.”

No Bowers

The Raiders led last week against the aforementioned reigning Super Bowl champions until Brock Bowers went out injured at halftime. His presence was greatly missed today, on the road in a hostile environment, and on a team with no WR1. Mendoza bluntly discussed the loss of his star.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

“[Raiders TE] Brock [Bowers] is an amazing player. He’s an All-Pro player. He’s spectacular. You can’t say enough good words about him. However, the No. 1 thing, especially as his teammate, I want him to be healthy. So whenever he’s ready to go, I’m excited to get on the field with him and keep on growing my chemistry with him. He’s a fantastic player, and I can’t wait to have him back whenever he’s ready.”

Nice to See You

Since Klint Kubiak was a candidate for this job, I told you his entire offensive system is predicated on the ability to run the football. Something that the Silver and Black haven’t been able to do since week three. They did today. They ran for 143 rushing yards and were a factor the Broncos had to deal with.

Kubiak was pleased to finally find that again after eight weeks of residing on a milk carton. “Being persistent, staying on it, and keep working. Our halfbacks are doing a good job.”

Mendoza was perhaps the happiest member of Raider Nation with the running game. It has been said that the best thing you can do for a young QB is run the ball, and he was excited to see it.

“I think we need to watch the film and see, but Coach ‘Rico’ (Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison), [Offensive Run Game Coordinator] Coach Mario [Jeberaeel], and [Assistant Offensive Line] Coach Ben [Wilkerson], they’re fantastic run game coaches. Our offensive line played fantastic, as well as our running backs. I think that’s a real threat. To have those guys rolling helps the offense tremendously. I can’t thank them enough for playing well today.”

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Quit, Kids

The Raiders found themselves down 17-0. It was brutal, but this team could have quit. They could have given up, but if you think that was a possibility, you don’t know this team. They fought back and tied it in the second half, and Mendoza took us behind the proverbial curtain to discuss the team's mindset to do that, and he took a shot at himself for eventually coming up short.

“Our coaches really pride themselves on one play at a time. Even though they’re up 17-0, if we just execute one play at a time. The NFL is going to be a one-score game at the end for the most part, so if you just do your job, your momentum is going to swing your way eventually. You might get the look you want. It’s so evenly matched up that we just needed to execute each play and protect the ball. That was something that I believe we did well for the first three-and-a-half quarters. At the end, we didn’t protect the ball. I mean, I didn’t protect the ball, but it was something when you protect the ball, you can stay in those games.”

The Reality

Kirk Cousins would've beaten the Broncos today. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 23, 2026

The reality is that the Raiders needed to trade Kirk Cousins. They had to, and I 100% support it. But if the Raiders had had Kirk Cousins today, they would have won. That is OK.

Mendoza needs these reps. He was ready for these reps, and he wasn’t going to learn this in practice. Young players made young player mistakes. Previously known thin positions showed up.

Some veterans struggled, more than this week, and that is why this is a rebuilding year. The Raiders lost today, but in 2028, seeds planted today will be harvested, and while the loss stinks, there will be fruit from it; they got better. It is part of the love-hate of this rebuild.

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