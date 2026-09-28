Assessing Kirk Cousins' Performance in Raiders' Win Over Saints

It's official: the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 after defeating the New Orleans Saints 35-27 on Sunday.

Las Vegas looks completely different under head coach Klint Kubiak. It was the first time in nearly 40 games that the Raiders' offense eclipsed 30 points . With that in mind, here's an assessment of Kirk Cousins' performance in one of the most exciting games in Week 3.

Cousins' Stat Line

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hugs running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old quarterback outperformed my projections , completing 22-of-33 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins continues to run Kubiak's offense to perfection, spreading the ball around and making decisive decisions. Unlike the first two games, Cousins didn't throw an interception, which may have been costly in how the Saints' offense was executing.

Cousins averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, which is nothing worth writing home about, but his ability to keep the offense ahead of the chains was noteworthy. The 15-year veteran faced doubts due to his immobility and below-average arm strength at this point in his career. However, he's validated the coaching staff’s decision to name him the starting quarterback. Las Vegas' offense is firing on all cylinders, and Cousins deserves credit for that development.

Who Helped Cousins the Most?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after defeating against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, Cousins had his full allotment of weapons, and it was apparent as the Raiders' offense exploded for 35 points. For the second consecutive game, Ashton Jeanty was shut down on the ground, rushing for 56 yards on 19 carries (2.9 yards per carry). The lack of a rushing attack didn't slow down the Raiders' passing attack.

Brock Bowers: 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown

Tre Tucker: four receptions for 43 yards

Ashton Jeanty: three receptions for 37 yards

Michael Mayer: three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers made his season debut on Sunday, and his influence was apparent. The 23-year-old tight end was involved right away, tallying three receptions for 37 yards on the opening drive. Bowers' impact expanded beyond individual production, as his presence on the field opened up space for the other pass catchers.

Mayer was the main beneficiary, especially in 12-personnel, as New Orleans' secondary shifted its focus to Bowers and neglected Mayer, who slipped free underneath. That was evident on Mayer's touchdown reception. Tucker and Jeanty also sprinkled in modest receiving production, but Bowers was the clear top target for Cousins, accumulating 13 targets. Las Vegas hosts the Kansas City Chiefs next week, and this passing attack will need to replicate this success to defeat its division rival.