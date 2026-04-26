The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid draft, finding talent at multiple positions of need. The Raiders' draft haul addressed depth and added talent to their roster that should develop into contributors early in Klint Kubiak's tenure as head coach. Below is a review of Las Vegas' draft haul.

Starters

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the Raiders signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and planning to sit No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, the rookie quarterback will not fall under this category. Additionally, many of the Raiders' other draft picks play positions with established starters ahead of them.

There are established veterans, or the Raiders are already set at nearly every position they already drafted, limiting the options of which of their draftees have a legitimate chance of starting in 2026. The process of elimination and the need at corner make Hezekiah Walker the most likely to start.

Long-Term Bets

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas are all but guaranteed to start safeties Isiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn at safety this season. However, both are set to become free agents at the end of the 2026 season. By drafting Treydan Stukes, his college teammate, and fellow safety, Dalton Johnson, the Raiders are prepared.

The Raiders can allow both safeties, who are already very familiar with each other, to learn and grow together. By drafting both, the Raiders may have addressed their safety position for years to come, at an affordable rate. This takes any potential pressure off the Raiders to re-sign Pola-Mao or Chinn.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders landed a first-round talent in Stukes in the second round. They were able to add him after trading back in the draft and adding a higher mid-round pick. Adding Stukes and Johnson would have been solid moves individually.

However, because they are former teammates, the moves must be considered in tandem. The Raiders had a greater need at cornerback, but added quality talent at safety, while also adding two cornerbacks. This was an all-around win for the Raiders. Both moves should pan out.

Sleepers

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) runs against LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick on running back Ashton Jeanty last offseason. Any running back that the Raiders add while Jeanty is in town will get overshadowed. Yet, Kubiak prefers two capable running backs to help make his offense go.

As talented as Mike Washington is, he is technically a sleeper. Kubiak will get the most out of him, but with Jeanty getting most of the carries, Washington is a sleeper. Although cornerback Jermod McCoy was considered a top pick in the draft before his injury, that injury makes him a sleeper.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy went from a potential top 10 pick and a definite first-round pick before his injury to being drafted early in the fourth round. Teams usually do not pass up on first-round talent unless there is a significant injury concern. That was the case with McCoy during the draft.

Nearly every team in the league, including the Raiders, passed on McCoy three times. That means the injury concerns are that legitimate, which makes McCoy, despite his obvious talent, a sleeper. Defensive end Keyron Crawford is also a sleeper.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He is talented but the Raiders are deep along the defensive line. At some point or another, Crawford will get on the field and have a chance to make an impact. However, he is playing behind Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye. Both are highly-paid, established veterans at Crawford's position.

The Raiders also have several other veteran defensive ends who have proven themselves, and Crawford will have to compete against them for playing time. His time will come, but when that will be remains to be seen, as he is a part of the Raiders' deepest position group.