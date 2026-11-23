The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 4-7 after a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas had a chance to drive and tie the game, but Fernando Mendoza threw a pick-six to Ja'Quan McMillian to eliminate any hopes of a comeback. The Broncos move to 8-2 and remain tied for the AFC East lead.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass thrown by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (not pictured) intended for wide receiver Tre Tucker (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was much closer than the final score would indicate, but the Raiders showed how young they are with several key mistakes in the loss.

Raider Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, and they let the world know how they felt throughout the game. What did they say about this matchup?

Mendoza's Second Start

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass on fourth down against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an impressive effort from Mendoza in his second career start, completing 49 percent of his passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and the back-breaking interception.

Fernando Mendoza is going to be a problem for years to come. He’s a player! — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) November 23, 2026

Mendoza looked confident and poised when he dropped back and threw the ball today, making several impressive throws and helping put the Raiders in a position to take down a divisional foe on the road.

Raiders fans are excited about what Mendoza brought to this game and will deliver in the future.

oh Fernando Mendoza you bring me hope — raya ¹ ¹² (@rayavlogs4) November 22, 2026

Fernando Mendoza just might be alright. He throws a good football. — Josh Gitt (@joshgitt1987) November 22, 2026

Mendoza's Supporting Cast

A couple of Mendoza's pass-catchers didn't have the games they needed to have for the team to win the game, which was evident by the final score.

Tre Tucker had a few bad drops, while Michael Mayer only had one catch for four yards, stepping in for the injured Brock Bowers. Mendoza needed more from his supporting cast if the team was going to win this game.

Fans didn't like Tucker's performance, especially because of the drops.

So far, Tre Tucker forgot his hands — Kenny Riberal, Jr. (@RiberalJr) November 22, 2026

TWO DROPS BY TRE BRO STEP UP AND HELP YOUR FRIEND — JT (@CondorSZN) November 22, 2026

A Bad Cornerback Game

Eric Stokes did not have his best game, allowing several crucial catches and committing bad penalties.

The Raiders could not afford to let Bo Nix beat them through the air, but he was able to move the ball and finish drives for the Broncos' offense. That's on Stokes, who is supposed to be this team's top cornerback.

Some fans are running out of patience with the Raiders' veteran.

It’s time to bench Stokes. — PharoahNFL (@pharoahnfl) November 22, 2026

When we get rid of Rob Leonard can he take Eric stokes with him — Silver Bones (@SirS1lv3r) November 22, 2026

A Big Jeanty Day

Ashton Jeanty had his best performance of the season, totaling 11 carries for 79 yards, along with five receptions for 90 yards and Mendoza's first passing touchdown.

Raiders fans have been waiting for this kind of breakout from Jeanty, and he was effective on the ground and through the air.

Ashton Jeanty is BACK pic.twitter.com/I9rTxP9QR5 — 🏴‍☠️ JEANTY FC (@Jeanty2FC) November 22, 2026

Jack Bech's Career Day

Bech also had a career day, catching eight passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He was one of Mendoza's favorite receivers.

Fans have been waiting to see this kind of performance from him.

Jack bech legacy game — brock fks (@natefkss) November 23, 2026

JACK BECH IS HIM LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — Dr. Profit🩺 (@DoctorProfit) November 23, 2026

The Raiders take the field on Sunday Night Football next week against the Cleveland Browns.