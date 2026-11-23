Fernando Mendoza Giving Raider Nation Hope Despite Loss to Broncos
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The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 4-7 after a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas had a chance to drive and tie the game, but Fernando Mendoza threw a pick-six to Ja'Quan McMillian to eliminate any hopes of a comeback. The Broncos move to 8-2 and remain tied for the AFC East lead.
This game was much closer than the final score would indicate, but the Raiders showed how young they are with several key mistakes in the loss.
Raider Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, and they let the world know how they felt throughout the game. What did they say about this matchup?
Mendoza's Second Start
It was an impressive effort from Mendoza in his second career start, completing 49 percent of his passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and the back-breaking interception.
Mendoza looked confident and poised when he dropped back and threw the ball today, making several impressive throws and helping put the Raiders in a position to take down a divisional foe on the road.
Raiders fans are excited about what Mendoza brought to this game and will deliver in the future.
Mendoza's Supporting Cast
A couple of Mendoza's pass-catchers didn't have the games they needed to have for the team to win the game, which was evident by the final score.
Tre Tucker had a few bad drops, while Michael Mayer only had one catch for four yards, stepping in for the injured Brock Bowers. Mendoza needed more from his supporting cast if the team was going to win this game.
Fans didn't like Tucker's performance, especially because of the drops.
A Bad Cornerback Game
Eric Stokes did not have his best game, allowing several crucial catches and committing bad penalties.
The Raiders could not afford to let Bo Nix beat them through the air, but he was able to move the ball and finish drives for the Broncos' offense. That's on Stokes, who is supposed to be this team's top cornerback.
Some fans are running out of patience with the Raiders' veteran.
A Big Jeanty Day
Ashton Jeanty had his best performance of the season, totaling 11 carries for 79 yards, along with five receptions for 90 yards and Mendoza's first passing touchdown.
Raiders fans have been waiting for this kind of breakout from Jeanty, and he was effective on the ground and through the air.
Jack Bech's Career Day
Bech also had a career day, catching eight passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He was one of Mendoza's favorite receivers.
Fans have been waiting to see this kind of performance from him.
The Raiders take the field on Sunday Night Football next week against the Cleveland Browns.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3