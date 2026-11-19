The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 11. The Raiders' daunting schedule will not let up any time soon. Denver will present their own set of problems for Las Vegas on Sunday. However, one problem has persisted for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has struggled to run the ball for nearly four full seasons. They have legitimately tried to address several different aspects of their ground game, from coaching to the running back position itself. The Raiders' front office has invested in the position over the past two seasons.

Yet even after wholesale changes this past offseason, the Raiders have again struggled to run the ball. It has been one of the team's biggest downfalls over the past few seasons, and it has no end in sight.

Raiders' Woes

After hiring Klint Kubiak, adding several new players to the offensive line, and changing their offensive line coach, the Raiders currently average the second-fewest rushing yards in the league. They have finished two of the past three seasons with the fewest rushing yards.

As the Raiders enter their Week 11 matchup against a formidable Broncos defense, Kubiak explained that he has seen improvement from the team's running backs in multiple areas.

“I’ve seen really a lot of improvements in our half backs and our identification of fronts. I was very pleased with how the first half went with some of the production that we got, and then you get 20 carries in the first half, and it’s only three-and-outs in the second half, and I think you had four carries. So, you’ve got to get first downs. You’ve got to get the first down to keep earning the right to run the ball,” Kubiak said on Wednesday.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Issues at Hand

The Raiders average the second-fewest rushing yards in the league despite drafting two running backs in two consecutive seasons, both undeniably talented. Ashton Jeanty broke the franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards. Mike Washington has flashed his skill set multiple times.

Jeanty leads all running backs this season in receiving yards, with 417 through 10 games. He had 346 yards in his entire rookie season. Of the 417 yards he has this season, 306 have come after the catch, meaning that most of his receptions were short passes on which he did most of the work.

For the Raiders to have the second-fewest rushing yards but also have Jeanty leading all running backs in receiving yards cannot be overlooked, nor overstated. Given all of the aforementioned changes Las Vegas made in the offseason, Jeanty's numbers are telling.

The additions of Kubiak, Jeanty, Washington, Rick Dennison, and Tyler Linderbaum are not in question. Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze could use improvement, but have been dependable this season. Las Vegas addressed the quarterback position with rookie Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas Needs More

Those were not just additions; they were adequate additions. There are only a few other positions on the offense where adequate additions have yet to be made . Jeanty's stats confirm those positions likely have plenty to do with the team's struggles to run the ball.

The fact that Jeanty leads all running backs in receiving yards, and most of those yards have come after the catch, confirms he has the physical ability and explosiveness to make it at this level. I personally do not think Jeanty is fully healthy, but in open space, he continues to excel.

However, when he has to run behind an offensive line with multiple positions that haven't been sufficiently addressed, he and Washington have struggled. This isn't by happenstance, and after all the offseason moves, the sources of the issues have narrowed.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a Raiders' running back to lead all running backs in receiving yards while the team has the second-fewest rushing yards makes it fair to believe the issues lie more elsewhere than on the running backs.

Las Vegas will have to aggressively address several other positions on both sides of the ball this offseason. However, after four seasons as one of the league's worst rushing teams, the Raiders' front office must do all it can to fix the issue this offseason and beyond then.