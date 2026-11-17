The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 4-6 on the season after losing to the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13.

A lot happened in this game, particularly the debut of Fernando Mendoza as the Raiders' starting quarterback. The Raiders did well to limit the damage for most of the game against the Sam Darnold-less Seahawks, but the supreme talent of their defense and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was too much to overcome.

As we review Sunday's defeat, I wanted to take a closer look at the snap counts from this game. There were certainly some intriguing numbers from the list that came out on Monday, and I'm here to share some of my observations. Let's dive right in.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Peculiar Running Back Situation

Ashton Jeanty (42 snaps, 71% of plays) once again out-snapped rookie Mike Washington Jr. (17 snaps, 29% of plays) two weeks after Washington seemingly overtook Jeanty's role as an early-down running back. My theory: as the Raiders continued to battle from behind, the need for Jeanty's pass-catching prowess became more urgent.

It still feels as though Kubiak is struggling to find a rhythm or system that gets his running backs producing, and it could very well be the offensive line's dreadful blocking and lack of up-front movement. Still, one has to wonder if Kubiak will ever find consistency this season for Jeanty and Washington.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Top Three Wide Receivers Are Clear

Tre Tucker: 52 snaps (88%)

Jalen Nailor: 51 snaps (86%)

Jack Bech: 33 snaps (56%)

The Raiders made it clear that these three were the roster's top wide receivers for Sunday's game. The Seahawks all but stifled this group, as Cody White, who played just four snaps all game, caught the longest pass for any Las Vegas receiver. Part of Bech's significantly higher snap count was likely due to Brock Bowers' exit with an ankle injury.

Outside Cornerback Remains a Curious Ordeal

Eric Stokes: 52 snaps (91%)

Darien Porter: 30 snaps (53%)

Hezekiah Masses: 23 snaps (43%)

Jermod McCoy: 9 snaps (16%)

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masses did get the start as the No. 2 outside cornerback opposite Stokes, but Porter's experience was likely needed for the rest of the matchup against an explosive Seahawks offense, though it didn't matter at points with how well Smith-Njigba played.

The Raiders are trying to get as much run as possible from Masses and McCoy in games, but the rotation soon becomes more about situational football, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard needs his experienced players to give them a shot at the end.