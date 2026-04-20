Why Mendoza Wasn't Sure Raiders Wanted Him After First Meeting

There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That will take place this Thursday, and it is clear to everyone that Mendoza will be a Raider.

Before all that, the Raiders had to do their homework on what they wanted to do with the first overall pick. When the Raiders' official got that pick, it was not a slam dunk that they were going to take Mendoza at the top of the draft board.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Saw Their Guy

The Raiders went to see Mendoza play in different games. And as those games went on, they became bigger and bigger. The Raiders saw Mendoza play in the biggest games, and having him in those games was important to the Raiders. They want to see how he goes about his work and how he prepares for those big games. Then, how he played in those games and made the adjustments was a huge thing for the Heisman Trophy winner to show the Raiders' front office.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Felt Off After Raiders Meeting

In the National Championship game, all hands were on deck for the Silver and Black. Raiders owner Mark Davis, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, and Raiders general manager John Spytek all came to see Mendoza play. They saw the leadership and the execution down to the most important part of the game. Mendoza led his team to a National Championship victory, and that was the night the Raiders knew who they wanted to take.

Fast forward to the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Raiders finally met with the Mendoza. They had a great meeting, but Mendoza didn't feel right about how it went because he thought he messed it up.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Minutes after Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick, walked into his first meeting with the Raiders' front office and coaches at the combine in February, they put him on a FaceTime call with the team's limited partner owner, Tom Brady," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "Mendoza then met with the team's staff for the next 30-plus minutes and was asked to draw plays on a whiteboard."

"When their first meeting ended, and Mendoza was leaving the room, he was visibly mad at himself and said loud enough for those around him to hear, 'I messed that up.'"

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was all Mendoza being hard on himself and showing the competitor that he is. That is something you want to see from your future quarterback. Not everything is going to go smoothly right away, and when that happens, you want a guy who shows he wants to be better.