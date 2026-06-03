Scariest Offseason Moves From Raiders’ Divisional Rivals

The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NFL, hiring Klint Kubiak as the next head coach, drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and taking advantage of their robust cap space, spending the most money in free agency, while orchestrating sound acquisitions without vastly overspending.

That being said, the Raiders also saw the rest of their division improve with groundbreaking signings, trades, hires, and draft picks . Here are moves from each of Las Vegas' AFC Rivals that should concern the Silver and Black the most heading into next season.

Denver Broncos: Trading for Jaylen Waddle

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As evident by last season's performance, the Broncos' weaknesses were essentially non-existent. However, if there was one area that needed improvement heading into the offseason, it was the wide receiver position. Courtland Sutton is a solid receiver, but other than the 30-year-old wideout, who was outplayed by the likes of Troy Franklin in the latter half of last season, Denver's pass-catching options left much to be desired.

That spurred the Broncos into trading the No. 30 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins for Waddle. The 27-year-old receiver has not eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, but that was with subpar quarterback play. Additionally, Waddle will add a speed component to the offense that has not been relevant for the Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers: Hiring Mike McDaniel

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive line injuries derailed the Chargers' 2025 season, but even then, the offense was underwhelming under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. This offseason, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to part ways with Roman and explore the market.

With the aforementioned Dolphins firing head coach Mike McDaniel, the 43-year-old coach instantly became the best available offensive coordinator. His innovative run scheme, paired with quarterback Justin Herbert, will form a potentially potent offense in Los Angeles. If the offensive line can stay intact, the Chargers should emerge as one of the best teams in the AFC.

Kansas City Chiefs: Signing Kenneth Walker III

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the Chiefs needed to recalibrate their approach schematically and in roster construction. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, and Kansas City was overly reliant on the 30-year-old quarterback to contribute regularly in the rushing attack , which contributed to his unfortunate injury.

The Chiefs ensured that would not be a problem moving forward, signing the former Seattle Seahawks running back to a three-year, $43.05 million contract in free agency. Kansas City's offense was one-dimensional in 2025, but Walker III should revitalize the run game while opening up passing lanes for Mahomes.