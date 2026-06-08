Why Raiders Are Not Losing Sleep Over the Broncos

The AFC West was not what it was projected to be before last season began. A lot of people, myself included, believed the Las Vegas Raiders would be better with the additions of Geno Smith and Pete Carroll in the offseason.

How wrong we all were. However, even more surprising than that was the Kansas City Chiefs letting go of their decade-long chokehold on the division. This cleared the path for a new team to take the stage, and the Denver Broncos made the most of that opportunity. How will these two teams match up in 2026 with the Raiders' new-look offense and defense?

Low Scoring Affairs

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things to note about the Raiders vs. Broncos games in 2026 is how much success the Broncos have had in the Bo Nix era. Nix hasn't lost to the Raiders in his career, but 2025 showed the Raiders getting closer than where they were in his rookie season.

The Raiders lost by three points to the Broncos in Denver, and their next game in Week 14 was similarly a one-score contest. The key to the Raiders taking a game against their divisional rival will be keeping the game close. The Raiders want to make the game as taxing as possible for the Broncos.

Explosiveness?

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Another big factor that could swing the pendulum either way is which team capitalizes on explosive plays. These are two teams that want to run the ball. They both have good offensive lines now, so it's up to their running backs to take advantage and make big plays.

I think in both games against the Broncos, Ashton Jeanty should be seeing the most volume out of any of their AFC West matchups in 2026. It's how Klint Kubiak's going to be able to set up the rest of their offense, by prodding their defense with consistent yards on the ground, biding his time to call a big play.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A bigger question is whether the Raiders' defense can contain the Broncos' explosiveness. They traded for Jaylen Waddle to boost their receiving room, and that's something their secondary will have to look out for.

The last time the Raiders beat the Broncos was during the 2023 season. Kubiak has brought energy to the building and the entire team in the offseason . They're desperate to prove themselves to the rest of the AFC, and what better way to do that than to take down the number one seed in the conference from last season?