The Toughest Defensive Tests on the Raiders' 2026 Schedule Are Scary

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 season with some excitement about the future.

That may not manifest immediately, but the team is building towards something. It's the first time in quite a few years that the fanbase feels that substantial change is on the way.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That doesn't begin until they play some of the best teams in the NFL, and there is certainly a difficult slate on the menu this season. Specifically, the Raiders will play some of the tougher defenses in the NFL.

Who are some of the most difficult defenses the Raiders will take on? Let's break down the three toughest ones, and what makes them so hard to handle.

Los Angeles Rams - Week 7

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL again next season, the Rams are elite on the defensive side of the ball. Los Angeles features one of the best defensive fronts in the league, led by stars like Jared Verse and Kobie Turner.

Not only can they come after you at the line of scrimmage, but All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie comes over in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs . Chris Shula remains the defensive coordinator after a few head coaching interviews, so that unit should once again be sound at all three levels.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza , and the entire Raiders offense will have its work cut out.

Seattle Seahawks - Week 10

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrate a stop against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl Champions may have lost a few pieces, but they still have one of the best units in the league. Coached by defensive savant Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks feature heavy pressure packages and pre-snap disguises that proved to be difficult for offenses to handle throughout the playoffs.

Players like Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams, and Devon Witherspoon are some of the biggest difference-makers. Klint Kubiak gets a chance to take on his former team midway through the season, and he would prove he belongs as a head coach in the NFL if he can outcoach Macdonald. It won't be an easy task.

Cleveland Browns - Week 12

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

They may not be a good team overall, but the Browns will compete on defense harder than almost anyone. Led by one of the best defensive players in NFL history, defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland has been solid on that side of the ball, despite a lack of team success.

Mike Rutenberg takes over as the defensive coordinator, so an already good secondary will improve. Raiders-Browns might not be the most exciting game, but seeing Kubiak take on Rutenberg's unit should be an intriguing match. With an underrated group of players, the Raiders shouldn't overlook the Browns.