Raider Nation Erupts Following Convincing Win Over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their season against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, with Klint Kubiak making his debut as the head coach.

That said, here is how social media reacted to the Raiders' performance against one of the worst-constructed teams in the NFL.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Eli Apple (30) attempts to tackle Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Efficient First Drive

After forcing a quick Dolphins punt, Las Vegas methodically drove down the field as Kirk Cousins led the offense on a 16-play, 93-yard drive. The 38-year-old quarterback connected with Jack Bech on a 15-yard touchdown pass that cemented the sequence.

Klink Kubiak Raiders FIRST OFFENSIVE OPENING DRIVE, TOUCHDOWN , 19 plays, 8 : 58 ,

pd : Raiders ranked 26th in the red zone last year pic.twitter.com/fqDotIXnmu — diego12 (@diegocs710) September 13, 2026

Raiders' First Sack of the Season

Las Vegas revamped its front seven this offseason, signing multiple players in that department, while retaining Maxx Crosby after a nixxed trade. Kwity Paye was one of the marquee free-agent acquisitions, and the former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher recorded the first sack of the season for the Silver and Black.

Malik Willis holds the ball way too long allowing Kwity Paye to hit home for the sack.

Complementary football may become a #Raiders trait under Klint Kubiak -- finally? #RaiderNation — Ray Aspuria (@AsukalAspuria) September 13, 2026

Ashton Jeanty Silences Injury Concerns

The second-year running back suffered an injury in training camp, which put his Week 1 status in question. However, Jeanty looked 100-percent healthy , and his touchdown reception highlighted his versatile skill set. Las Vegas offense looked sharp, quick, and decisive.

Ashton Jeanty might go crazy this year if he can stay healthy — gio (@BruhhMan1) September 13, 2026

Ashton Jeanty is here 😤 — 👨‍🌾 Fantasy Farmer (@TFFDudes) September 13, 2026

Kirk Cousins' Efficient First Half

The 38-year-old quarterback didn't make any spectacular throws in the first half, but he kept the offense on schedule and executed Kubiak's scheme to perfection. Las Vegas took a 17-6 lead into halftime, and Cousins completed 14-of-17 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins is in MVP form. — j werner (@JWerner60) September 13, 2026

Troublesome Start to Second Half

Cousins was sharp in the first half, but he threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the third quarter. With the ball near midfield, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis instantly made the Raiders pay, running in for a 14-yard touchdown.

kirk cousins just gift wrapped them 7 points , the dolphins could not drive down the field all game https://t.co/4gjJxs4lhm — ! (@FLEXUP007) September 13, 2026

Kirk Cousins might not last 8 games. — DBM44 (@DBM44_44) September 13, 2026

Jeanty Delivers Again

For the second time in the game, Jeanty made an impressive catch for a 13-yard touchdown. The 22-year-old running back's pass-catching ability was on full display.

Ashton Jeanty is in MVP form — Kevin Ferzacca (@KevinFerzacca29) September 13, 2026

Treydan Stukes First Career Interception

Stukes was a standout rookie during the offseason, shining in training camp and preseason games. The Arizona product intercepted Willis on a deep pass.

I was one who advocated for WR in the 2nd round, but I can’t be mad at the Treydan Stukes pick — Jonas Aranda (@theJonasAranda) September 13, 2026

Raiders' Pass Rush Wreaking Havoc

Willis was under constant duress in the fourth quarter. Once Las Vegas knew the Dolphins had to throw the ball, the defensive line pinned its ears back and hunted Willis. The Raiders sacked the 27-year-old five times and suffocated Miami's offense en route to a 27-13 win.

Maybe stop putting a MAXX CROSBY led defense in a spot where they can pin their ears back https://t.co/eZEAHue0uC — Tyler DeSena (@desena_tyler) September 13, 2026