Raider Nation Erupts Following Convincing Win Over Dolphins
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The Las Vegas Raiders opened their season against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, with Klint Kubiak making his debut as the head coach.
That said, here is how social media reacted to the Raiders' performance against one of the worst-constructed teams in the NFL.
Efficient First Drive
After forcing a quick Dolphins punt, Las Vegas methodically drove down the field as Kirk Cousins led the offense on a 16-play, 93-yard drive. The 38-year-old quarterback connected with Jack Bech on a 15-yard touchdown pass that cemented the sequence.
Raiders' First Sack of the Season
Las Vegas revamped its front seven this offseason, signing multiple players in that department, while retaining Maxx Crosby after a nixxed trade. Kwity Paye was one of the marquee free-agent acquisitions, and the former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher recorded the first sack of the season for the Silver and Black.
Ashton Jeanty Silences Injury Concerns
The second-year running back suffered an injury in training camp, which put his Week 1 status in question. However, Jeanty looked 100-percent healthy, and his touchdown reception highlighted his versatile skill set. Las Vegas offense looked sharp, quick, and decisive.
Kirk Cousins' Efficient First Half
The 38-year-old quarterback didn't make any spectacular throws in the first half, but he kept the offense on schedule and executed Kubiak's scheme to perfection. Las Vegas took a 17-6 lead into halftime, and Cousins completed 14-of-17 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Troublesome Start to Second Half
Cousins was sharp in the first half, but he threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the third quarter. With the ball near midfield, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis instantly made the Raiders pay, running in for a 14-yard touchdown.
Jeanty Delivers Again
For the second time in the game, Jeanty made an impressive catch for a 13-yard touchdown. The 22-year-old running back's pass-catching ability was on full display.
Treydan Stukes First Career Interception
Stukes was a standout rookie during the offseason, shining in training camp and preseason games. The Arizona product intercepted Willis on a deep pass.
Raiders' Pass Rush Wreaking Havoc
Willis was under constant duress in the fourth quarter. Once Las Vegas knew the Dolphins had to throw the ball, the defensive line pinned its ears back and hunted Willis. The Raiders sacked the 27-year-old five times and suffocated Miami's offense en route to a 27-13 win.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.