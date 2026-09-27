Predicting Raiders Offensive Leaders in Week 3 Against Saints

It's hard to believe that the Las Vegas Raiders are entering Sunday against the New Orleans Saints with the opportunity to be 3-0.

Defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 was expected. On the other hand, many people didn’t expect the Raiders to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, who were coming off an embarrassing season opener. Nevertheless, Las Vegas has found itself in this position, and the offense has been one of the most surprising developments in the team's success. With that in mind, here are projections for the Raiders' top offensive players on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 23-of-31 for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Cousins' experience and familiarity with Klint Kubiak's scheme have been apparent in the first two games of the season. While the sample size is small, the 38-year-old quarterback has looked sharp and decisive. During this brief stint, Cousins has compiled 413 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 67.8 percent of his passes.

Interceptions can't become a regular occurrence, especially as the difficulty level increases in the coming weeks. That said, Cousins' ability to lead this offense effectively without its top weapons - who we will address shortly - has been impressive, to say the least. Sunday will be a major test to see how the 15-year veteran fares against a competent defense.

Ashton Jeanty

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 22 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown; four receptions for 23 yards

New Orleans has been susceptible against the run, albeit it's gone up against Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry, so you have to give it some grace. However, Jeanty can strengthen that narrative, as he's one of the most talented and explosive running backs in the league.

In Week 2 against the Chargers, the 22-year-old running back was bottled up for 48 yards on 21 carries and was a non-factor in the passing game, recording four receptions for 15 yards. Jeanty should have much more success on Sunday and will be a major factor in the offense's success .

Brock Bowers

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: seven receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown

We have yet to see Bowers on the field this season. The 23-year-old tight end will make his season debut on Sunday, giving Cousins a go-to option in the passing game.

Bowers has already proven he is a top-two tight end in the league, with Trey McBride as his main competition. Regardless, the third-year tight end should make an immediate impact in his first game of the 2026 season.