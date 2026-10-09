Hondo’s Film Study: 3 Keys to Raiders Victory After Reviewing Patriots

PROVIDENCE, RI.—The Las Vegas Raiders will arrive later today in New England to take on the Patriots (2-2), the reigning Super Bowl representative of the AFC, in what is sure to be a terrific football game.

The Raiders have an opportunity that was just a few short months ago thought unthinkable: win this game and flip the script from rebuild to playoff contender.

Ashton Jeanty- | Darrell Craig Harris

The aforementioned Raiders rebuild has been handled brilliantly by GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, but that doesn’t mean a Silver and Black win on Sunday against the Patriots wouldn’t be considered an upset.

Three Key Areas for the Raiders

The way Klint Kubiak has coached, his staff has led, and risk has been calculated from 2026 to now screams first-year coach. In fact, it calls back to the old-school days when the Raiders had a schematic advantage every week because of the man in charge.

DarrellCraig Harris

Outside of last week versus Andy Reid, Kubiak has outcoached the previous three head coaches, embarrassing them easily, and even with Reid, neither man outdid the other.

But Kubiak is highly intelligent, and he knows how critical these three areas are.

No. 1: Stay Committed to the Run Game

The Las Vegas Raiders will not waver from Klint Kubiak’s iron-jawed commitment to running the football. Kubiak earned his head-coaching job because, as an offensive coordinator, he built his resume on that commitment.

Every game this season, teams have stacked the box to stop the Raiders' run game. Sunday will be no exception. The Raiders must maintain that commitment and punish the Patriots with their wide zone attack, which the Patriots struggle with.

Jackson Powers Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris

Let me explain in more detail.

The Mike Vrabel-led Patriots' struggles defending outside runs play right into the hands of Klint Kubiak and his outside zone offense.

The Patriots' run struggles on defense stem from thin depth along the defensive front and edge-setting issues.

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris

​Patriots' opponents have exploited their unproven, younger edge rushers the same way Kubiak will, using perimeter sweeps and outside zone plays to stretch the field and wear down the front seven as the game progresses. For the Patriots, Kubiak will serve up their biggest defensive kryptonite on a platter.

But other issues remain for the reigning AFC champs, including inconsistent second-level tackling by linebackers (not named Spillane) and safeties, which have allowed ball carriers to turn short outside gains into bigger, explosive runs.

OC Andrew Janocko wasn’t going to give away any part of the game plan, and who would expect that? But he reiterated the importance of getting the run game going for the Silver and Black.

"I think we just have to pay attention to our details. Starting with ourselves, what we're asking of the players, how we're attacking each plan, what we are attacking each game plan. Then, presenting a great plan to the players, allowing them to be detailed so they can go out, play fast, and attack it. That's what we're looking forward to doing."

No. 2: The Injury Report (In-Game)

The Patriots have a very good defense led by former Raider MLB Robert Spillane, who never wanted to leave Las Vegas. But they are very thin in many areas, similar to the Raiders.

As thin as both teams are, neither team can afford injuries. I don't expect WR Jalen Nailor to play for the Raiders, and while that loss is significant, it's manageable against this Patriots defense.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

That said, watch both teams' health, as one key injury could flip the switch either way.

No. 3: Mistakes

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris

Last week, I told you that the Raiders were not good enough to beat the Chiefs, and themselves. Ultimately, the Chiefs made mistakes, and so did the Raiders, but the Chiefs were good enough to beat themselves and the Silver and Black.

This Sunday, the Raiders' opponent isn’t as good as the Chiefs. But the Raiders still can't beat themselves and the Patriots.

Mistakes will ultimately determine the winner in such a close game. DC Robbie Leonard knows this and must keep the Raiders focused on fundamentals. He explained.

"It always comes back to fundamentals and execution, especially in the critical moments. That they felt the reality of what you preach every day, of being locked in, regardless of the environment and how loud it is. A call can't save you. It comes down to fundamentals and taking the ball away and playing blocks the right way, releasing blocks, being on the same page in coverage."

Watch My Latest Podcast