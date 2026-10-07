Hondo's Weekly Raiders Mailbag: Getting the Run Game Going!

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) head to the suburbs of Boston this weekend to take on the New England Patriots (2-2), fresh off a Super Bowl appearance but with a disappointing 2026.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are in the midst of a rebuild and are overachieving.

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I already dissected last week’s game in my weekly report card and offered my winners and losers , so today we flip the page and look ahead to this weekend, not last.

Raider Nation Speaks

I asked Raider Nation what they want this weekend, besides the obvious win. This Raiders fan base embraces that role as a way of life , and they know the game and speak it at a high level.

So let’s dig into what you folks are looking for.

Run Forest, Run

Well, we have to get the running game going. To keep that's the biggest opportunity we have. — Mike Green (@writerinthewild) October 7, 2026

Mike, getting the run game going is a great point, but when teams sell out to stop it, it's still important to keep running it to keep the defense honest.

While I certainly have a ton of respect for the Patriots' defense, they are not as good as the Chiefs. The Jaguars ran for 137 yards in week three, and on average, they are giving up 103 per game.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No team, I repeat, NO TEAM, they have faced in 2026 has as much talent at RB as the Raiders, and I expect two key adjustments for the Raiders on Sunday.

That said, if the Raiders run for over 125 yards, I believe they will win this game. If Mike Vrabel and the Patriots choose to do an all-out job of stopping the run, I fully expect the Raiders to punish them through the air.

Shut Up!

Blowout to shut these critics up — D8R3E (@mungaray_andres) October 7, 2026

Andres, I love your name. My nephew shares that name. That said, the only critics of the Raiders I am seeing are Raider fans. Outside of Raider fans, and it's fair to say it is a small group, I am seeing nothing but love and respect for the Silver and Black.

This is, without question, a rebuilding year; I have told you since December that was the case, but with a win on Sunday, even I must shift the discussion to a playoff-contending team.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An upset win on Sunday would catapult this team into that echelon of teams rightfully and change the narrative right now.

Consistency Please

Consistency and improvement. Continue to be competitive in the tough game(s) and improve in the run game(both sides on the ball) — Kage Level Bulls*** (@JustRonK) October 7, 2026

This tweet is one of the many reasons I love the Raider Nation. No bloviating, just honest answers from people who know and understand the game.

This is a rebuilding year. The Raiders may very well win this weekend. If it were at Allegiant, I would predict a win. Still, Raiders fans are sensible and understand that even if they win and become an NFL Playoff team, they're still lean, have an abundance of youth, and lack enough players to be dangerous long-term in a Super Bowl run.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This fan base wants to see the team be consistent and improve. Even if the Raiders flip the switch and become an NFL playoff-caliber team with the win, the narrative will change, but the roster won’t. They are still thin and young. Tweets like this separate Raiders fans from all others.

They are smart enough to celebrate the wins and also smart enough to think long-term. Great response; you earned a follow-back, even if you are a Wolverine. Go Green!

No Room for Error

Staying healthy and no long term injuries. — James (@Jamesroy1974) October 6, 2026

James, I applaud another great response.

If this team gets an upset, and I think they very well might, a long-term injury, or even some short-term ones, would derail the winning, and losing valuable NFL Draft space would hurt. The problem with that is simple. This is the NFL. Injuries are expected and will come. There are just so many places on this roster where they can’t afford an injury and still expect to remain competitive.

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