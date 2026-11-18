Hondo's Weekly Mailbag: Fans Know Exactly What They Don’t Want
In this story:
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) head to Denver this weekend to face the Broncos (7-2), in what is sure to be an old-school bitter AFC West rivalry game.
Things have changed dramatically this year, compared to the past 20-plus years, as the leadership of the Silver and Black has gone from getting kicked in the butt to receiving unexpected praise. It is a truly remarkable thing.
Gone is Kirk Cousins, and GM John Spytek wasted no time signing a notable name for the third QB in Henderson, and things are following the plan.
The Raiders rookie sensation Fernando Mendoza is coming off his first career start in the NFL, and he performed admirably, so things are looking up.
Raider Nation Speak
Before the team heads that way, I asked the Raider Nation via my social media X account to tell me, outside of the obvious win, what they are looking for the most, and you all responded in a big way.
So without any further ado, let’s get to your thoughts.
Ashton Jeanty
The Raiders invested a very high pick in Jeanty. Outside of the first game, he has struggled to get things going this year, and while the offensive line certainly bears some responsibility, he has to create as well. The battle between him and Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) and it's been something to watch. Waiting for one of them to take it over.
To me, it seems like the job is ripe for the picking, despite all the obstacles, and I don’t think anyone cares who wins it; just somebody, please do. The entire Klint Kubiak system is predicated on running the football, and it would be nice to see.
More JPJ Please
I find this fascinating. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but to me, Caleb Rogers is younger; I would think fans would want to see more of him or Bryce Cabeldue, whom you have seen. This isn’t an anti-JPJ message, but Spencer Burford, Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ), Caleb Rogers, and Cabeldue are all fighting for their future. I could see as many as two new guards here next year if one of them doesn’t do something quick.
I have told you for years that in the NFL, the best ability is availability, and JPH can’t stay healthy, is injury-prone, and has yet to prove he can play with any consistency at any high level.
Better Play Calling
I think last week was the exception, not the rule, but I agree that from his first week to his second, the play calling needs to be better. I thought Klint’s play calling was terrific in the first half, and he struggled in the second. He acknowledges that, but he is elite; we all have bad days, and I think we will see something far different this week.
Better Game from Fernando?
Is this a joke? A better game? It was his first start as a pro, against the world champions, no running game and suspect second-half play-calling, but you are looking for a better game from Fernando? WOW!
Watch our Latest Podcast
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter