HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) head to Denver this weekend to face the Broncos (7-2), in what is sure to be an old-school bitter AFC West rivalry game.

Things have changed dramatically this year, compared to the past 20-plus years, as the leadership of the Silver and Black has gone from getting kicked in the butt to receiving unexpected praise . It is a truly remarkable thing.

Gone is Kirk Cousins , and GM John Spytek wasted no time signing a notable name for the third QB in Henderson, and things are following the plan.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders rookie sensation Fernando Mendoza is coming off his first career start in the NFL, and he performed admirably, so things are looking up.

Raider Nation Speak

Before the team heads that way, I asked the Raider Nation via my social media X account to tell me, outside of the obvious win, what they are looking for the most, and you all responded in a big way.

So without any further ado, let’s get to your thoughts.

Ashton Jeanty and the running game to be successful. The offensive line is abysmal in the running game this season its embarrassing. — Mr. America 🇺🇸 (@patriotq777) November 18, 2026

Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders invested a very high pick in Jeanty. Outside of the first game, he has struggled to get things going this year, and while the offensive line certainly bears some responsibility, he has to create as well. The battle between him and Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) and it's been something to watch. Waiting for one of them to take it over.

To me, it seems like the job is ripe for the picking, despite all the obstacles, and I don’t think anyone cares who wins it; just somebody, please do. The entire Klint Kubiak system is predicated on running the football, and it would be nice to see.

Will they please give JPJ 1 more shot and sit Buford ? Can Tonka please stay on the field on all defensive plays ? — Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19) November 18, 2026

More JPJ Please

I find this fascinating. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but to me, Caleb Rogers is younger; I would think fans would want to see more of him or Bryce Cabeldue, whom you have seen. This isn’t an anti-JPJ message, but Spencer Burford, Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ), Caleb Rogers, and Cabeldue are all fighting for their future. I could see as many as two new guards here next year if one of them doesn’t do something quick.

I have told you for years that in the NFL, the best ability is availability, and JPH can’t stay healthy, is injury-prone, and has yet to prove he can play with any consistency at any high level.

Mendoza to get a consistent play call. They came out on fire. If they would have sustained that. We’d be talking about the upset we just witnessed and our high hopes against Denver. I saw a D give max effort an o-line that betrayed the franchise QB. A lack of Bowers didn’t help. — Michael Ochinero (@MichaelOchinero) November 18, 2026

Better Play Calling

I think last week was the exception, not the rule, but I agree that from his first week to his second, the play calling needs to be better. I thought Klint’s play calling was terrific in the first half, and he struggled in the second. He acknowledges that, but he is elite; we all have bad days, and I think we will see something far different this week.

A better game from Fernando. 245 yards 2 passing tds. I would’ve said the running game performing, but I don’t think that’s possible or realistic — Oscar L (@Osclop5174) November 18, 2026

Better Game from Fernando?

Is this a joke? A better game? It was his first start as a pro, against the world champions, no running game and suspect second-half play-calling, but you are looking for a better game from Fernando? WOW!

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