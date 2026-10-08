Hondo's Thursday Raiders Musings: A Chance To Flip the Script

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) are set to invade Boston this weekend to take on the reigning AFC Super Bowl representative, the New England Patriots (2-2)

The rebuilding Raiders have a chance to change the narrative with a win that could propel them into the NFL playoff discussion and make a clear statement that they are ahead of schedule. A win in New England this weekend would flip the script from rebuild to NFL Playoffs instantly.

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris

Each Thursday, I offer you my musings as a beat writer covering this team from the inside, and today is no different.

Run the Ball

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The biggest criticism of the Raiders' offense this season has been the ability to run the football. The Raiders need to get the run going , and they'll have significantly more opportunity to do so this weekend. Still, NFL teams know running the ball is the foundation of a Klint Kubiak offense. Without a WR1, and with Jalen Nailor being questionable at best, it makes a total commitment to running the ball even harder.

Kubiak won’t back down. Kubiak won’t flinch; if the Patriots want to stack the box, as others have, he will keep pounding the football to keep the Patriots honest.

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Shocking the NFL

We have detailed previously that NFL execs have been shocked by the Raiders' tenacity this year, and rightfully so, but going to New England and winning is a simple case of needing more of the same. If a Silver and Black team plays this weekend as they did last, they will win.

It doesn’t change the Raiders' holes, their rebuild-related weak points, or their youth.

Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko | Darrell Craig Harris

A win in New England would show this team is overachieving and that its parts add up to something impressive and ahead of schedule. Make no mistake that a win in New England would be an upset, but don’t fool yourself into thinking this is the Raiders of old.

They aren’t going to the Northeast hoping to win; they expect to.

Ashton Impact

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders have a gem of an RB1 in Ashton Jeanty, and they know he is the straw that stirs the Raiders' running attack. There is a sense in the building that this weekend could be big for the young man, and getting him back to his Week 1 numbers against the Miami Dolphins would be enormous; Kubiak didn’t hide that.

"Going back to that first game, just as a whole unit, we played better. We were more efficient running the football, and that's something we got to get back to. So, it's something that we're diligent about. We're practicing, and it's players and coaches working together."

Stack the Box

This is the NFL, the best of the best, professionals. They know Kubiak’s offense is predicated on running the ball, and they'll stack the box to stop it. But Kubiak, despite defenses selling out to stop the run, won’t give up.

"It's every week, you're always trying to find a way to win, and sometimes guys get more looks than others. But it's a long season, 17-game season, and it takes everybody to win."

He added about facing those boxes stacked, "Yes, it definitely makes it tougher. But that's still part of our job, is to find ways to move it."

Cody White to the Rescue

Cody White | DarrellCraigHarris

Cody White has been outstanding since joining the organization, and Kubiak targeted him, wanted him, and GM John Spytek went and got him. Each week, the Michigan State Spartan is making big plays, which is exactly why Kubiak wanted him.

"Well, I'll just say he's a good football player. He's getting open. He does it right in the run game. He plays on special teams. He's a good football player. Obviously, he came over as a practice squad add and has earned his way onto the active. That's with every player; we want them to earn it."

No, No, and NO

Kubiak is all about winning; he doesn’t want to hear about a rebuild or anything other than winning. Al Davis would love him for that, and he focuses solely on it.

“But as far as what we're trying to build is, we're just trying to win, trying to win every game, just like every team the NFL is. That is our mindset, just to win. Not to build or rebuild or anything. Just looking at the next game and competing and winning that game."

Patriots State of Mind

Drake Maye is coming off a great week, and the Patriots signal caller is a top young prospect in this league. Kubiak knows how good he is, and he is squarely in the Raiders' thinking process.

"Many things. Obviously, started in the Super Bowl last year and had a great game last week. His mobility, his arm strength, his football intelligence, we have a lot of respect for him."

Inside the Mind of the Raiders

Kubiak talked about what he wants his team to focus on. He has often discussed 17 one-game seasons, and his goal for what he wants on their minds hasn't changed.

"Just focusing on the first quarter of the season, what we've done well, what we need to improve on, and knowing that our opponents are working on our weaknesses all the time. So, there's so many little things on each side of the ball that that we're keying on, and we're trying to be very intentional about improving."

Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris

Welcome Back, Aidan

He may not be the starter, or even the backup, but Aidan O’Connell is loved by his teammates, and having him back after dealing with a deeply personal family matter is great for the Silver and Black and for Kubiak, who truly loves and appreciates him.

"It's great. He gave us a great boost when he came back last week. We really missed him, missed his leadership, his maturity, the type of teammate that he is, and obviously the type of player that he is."

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Super Bowl Memories

Kubiak has an advantage this weekend in that he schemed for the Patriots' defense in the Super Bowl and won. Does that help this weekend? What would you expect him to say?

"Yeah, they were a great defense last season. They're a great defense this season with a lot of talented players, really talented coaching staff. They play hard, and this is a defense that we have a ton of respect for."

Published Caption: The Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr. and Shilique Calhoun take down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the end zone where they recovered a fumble for a fourth-quarter touchdown. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Foxboro, MA, Sept 27, 2020 - Patriots, Deatrich Wise Jr and Shilique Calhoun, take down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the end zone where they recovered a fumble for a 4th quarter touchdown. lThe New England Patriots vs. the Las | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Northeast Challenge

Kirk Cousins knows that playing the Patriots in their stadium is no easy task, but he says it has the attention of the entire NFL.

"Got a big challenge this week on the road against the team that was in the Super Bowl last year. It's got the respect of the whole league, tough place to play, so you know it's going to take our best effort, and just got to put together a good Wednesday, and that's where the focus lies."

Kansas City? What?

The Raiders have put the Chiefs loss in the rearview mirror, and they are entirely focused on the Patriots. Cousins made it clear that this is about the next game, and the Raiders are playing for a lot.

"I think we just have so much to be focused on now moving forward that keeps our attention on today, really. The game plan and all that it takes to put together a great Wednesday. So, I think so. But that's what mature teams got to do is be able to respond and look ahead and keep pushing no matter what happens."

QB Mindset Facing a Stacked Box

Cousins is a 15-year veteran for a reason, and looking each week at stacked boxes to stop the run, he knows it's just another opportunity for the Silver and Black to punish them in other ways.

"Yeah, it just becomes a little bit of the math of how many players are down inside the tight end box, and do we have angles, do we have numbers or don't we? And it changes play to play, and even within the play, sometimes they can start with eight in the box and kind of then be bailing out on the snap, or they can start with seven in the box and kind of move down at the snap."

"So, it's kind of a fluid deal, but teams are always going to be in that cat and mouse game a little bit of how you're trying to defend or how you're trying to attack the defense."

Spartan on Spartan Love

Cody White is always ready and available, doing something each week to contribute. QB Kirk Cousins appreciates the contribution from his fellow Michigan State Spartan.

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"If you watch the tape, there's a good two more opportunities that I felt I missed that would have given him a chance to really impact the game. So, I was kicking myself for those plays, but the ball just has found him. I don't have a great answer for you. I think it's just kind of how the pocket allows me to get through the progression, and the ball finds him, and he's attacked the football."

"I think that's the trait that I would say has jumped off the tape, whether it was the Chargers touchdown or the go ball last week, just attacking the football and saying, 'Ball's in the air, that's my ball.'”

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Trust Isn’t Given, It’s Earned

Cousins was asked what White did to earn his trust, and he was honest: it came before they were teammates in Las Vegas.

"I think probably going back to watching him at Michigan State a little bit as an alumnus. Seeing him make plays there in the number seven, and then that play against the Chargers where he attacked the football for a touchdown in tight coverage. I thought those traits surfaced and he's been doing it since."

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Big Opportunity With a Lot on the Line

Dont’e Thornton Jr. is back, and while everyone likes the young man, his NFL career is hanging by a thread. In this league, it isn’t about being liked; it is about production. So, with him coming back from injury, what does Cousins see his role as?

“Yeah, he was able to be out there in OTAs, and it's been hard to get him in the mix as much since. So, it's been a while. It would be good to get him back out there and get him playing and reacclimating. But he's a great teammate. He's a great person. He's worked really hard. He stayed patient, had a great attitude, and was the kind of guy you really pull for.”

Dont’e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

First Four Games

Cousins is reflective; he thinks things through and analyzes them. So while he would love to be 4-0, he is at a very respectable 3-1 and reflected on what he has learned about his teammates so far.

“Well, I think it's been a resilient group. I think our defense has played very well. I think guys are making plays. I think it's probably less learning and more confirming what I learned about them back in the spring or even in training camp. These guys, they want to do it the right way. Football means something to them. They're hardworking, listen well, and it makes it a joy to be the quarterback for a group of guys like that. But you got to go prove it again every week.”

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Keep the Past in the Past

So how does Cousins see him and his teammates refocusing on the win they let slip away versus Kansas City, and putting their full attention on the Patriots?

“I think you just go right back to work. I think Monday, we had good workouts, good meetings. Tuesday, a lot of guys are in here doing a myriad of things, and so you just go through your weekly process, your rhythm, your routine. And I think we as a team, we as individuals, have a good process we're going to stick to and trust that that’ll get us ready for what we got to do on Sunday.”

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