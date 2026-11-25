The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 11 outing against the Denver Broncos will go down as a loss, but it featured many of the positives the Raiders hope will one day become mainstays of Klint Kubiak's tenure. The Raiders have lost three in a row, but gained valuable experience at the same time.

That experience has come with its bumps in the road, as the Raiders have struggled for weeks in several areas, on both sides of the ball. Yet, the past two losses have felt like building blocks for the future. Las Vegas is a rebuilding team facing many of the league's best teams in consecutive weeks.

The overall results have been about as expected, as Las Vegas' roster is still a work in progress. That unfinished product has given two of the league's more polished teams competitive games with a rookie quarterback.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza started his first career road game in Week 11. The Raiders' supporting cast stepped up. Las Vegas' ground game exploded for its best outing of the season and, technically, one of its best games on the ground in the past two seasons.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideal Outing

Las Vegas entered Week 11 with the second-fewest rushing yards in the league, but ran for 143 yards against the Broncos. It was the most rushing yards they have had in a game this season. It came against one of the best teams in the league, and without Brock Bowers on the field.

Las Vegas' Week 11 success on the ground was a surprise, to say the least. That success helped the Raiders' offense get going after weeks of struggles. Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on Las Vegas' improved ground game.

"I just think over the season, as it's gone on, our guys are getting more familiar and comfortable with the scheme, and the more time on task that you have, you anticipate improvement, and it was a step in the right direction,” Kubiak said on Monday.

“Obviously, you get to shorter third downs. In the fourth quarter is when you normally get bigger runs. So, when you're able to run the ball in the fourth quarter, that has a big effect on the outcome of the game. It helps the defense. It helps the whole organization when you're running the football well."

Raiders Bust Loose

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty ran for 79 yards on 11 carries. Mike Washington added 42 yards on nine carries, and Mendoza added another 22 yards on the ground. Kubiak noted how the running backs' success, combined with the threat of Mendoza running the ball, helped open things up.

“I think plays like that are successful when there's the threat of the run. Then on third-and-two, when there's a threat of the run, that's when you can get the edge like that. Play fake or no play fake, early in the game when you're running the football, that's when those play actions and those keepers really come to life. But you got to be able to run the ball first," Kubiak said.

Las Vegas needs much more than one good game on the ground to confirm they have figured out their issues. However, for a team that has struggled to run the ball for as long as the Raiders have, Sunday's outing could be the turning point for the long-standing issue that has plagued Las Vegas.

Las Vegas finished with the fewest rushing yards in the league in two of the past three seasons. In the third of those three seasons, they finished with the third-fewest rushing yards in the league. Along with their issues at quarterback and elsewhere, finding a consistent ground game has been elusive.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has one of the toughest schedules in the league this season, but has made it through the hardest part of the schedule. The remaining six games give the Raiders a chance to make the most of the struggles they've had this season in an attempt to end the season on a high note.

The Raiders have a manageable final quarter of the season. The past two weeks have solidified that they are headed in the right direction. The next six weeks may give an idea of how soon they can realistically reach their destination.