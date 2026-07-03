How Raiders' New Coaching Staff Leading Future Success

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take the next steps in the right direction to get this franchise back to its winning ways. That has not been there for a long time. Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have had one good season, and the rest have been filled with different regimes and head coaches moving on year after year. That is what they have been looking to escape for some time.

This franchise believes it has now found its head coach, who will be in the desert for a long time. That new head coach is Klint Kubiak. Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl Championship with the Seattle Seahawks. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator last season and was a huge reason they went all the way. Now, as he takes over as a head coach for the first time, he is looking to bring success for the Raiders, which everyone in that building believes he will.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Klint Kubiak Put a Great Coaching Staff Together

He is not the only one who will help with this turnaround. Kubiak brought in a great coaching staff to help him in every way they can. He brought in experienced coaches who know how to help players play better and make the team win more. That is something that the Raiders have not had in the past. They would hire head coaches, but the other coaches would not be qualified or have enough experience, which would actually hurt the team more than it would help them.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Coaching Staff Is Going To Improve This Team

Even without looking at the Raiders' roster makeup going into next season, this team is going to be improved and better just because of the coaching that has been put in place. The players will get the coaching they need, and it will benefit them on and off the field. The adjustments will be made on the fly, and there will not be any waiting around to fix what the team might have on the field.

Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 26-13. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is exciting for this franchise that has been waiting for a coaching staff like this for a long time. One that will give the players the best and one they can trust. The coaching staff will make this team one that opens many eyes around the league next season.

Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris

2026 is a pivotal year for Las Vegas as the first under its new regime.