How Raiders Rebuilding Process Sustainable for Future

The Las Vegas Raiders have a process that they have put together this offseason. They want to follow that process and make sure they are doing everything right and not going too fast or falling behind.

Everything is right on track, and they are on to the next part of the process they put in place when they brought in Klint Kubiak to be their new head coach. Kubiak knows how he wants to run things, and that is why he brought in the coaching staff of his choosing.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Sticking to Their Plans

Yes, the team got better on paper, but it is never easy to put it all together right away when you have a lot of new faces, both as coaches and players. Is that what they want to do? Yes. Any team is looking to get a quick turnaround and win a lot of games. But the Raiders want to do it in a way that is sustainable not only for next season, but for many years to come. They are not going to put the pressure on the expectations, but instead will be about the work each day they take the field.

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

As the Raiders prepare to open training camp in a few weeks, they are filling out. They know the players that they have in the building. It is time to find out what they can do when the pads come on, and the practices are at an all-time high. This is where the coaches will find their starting players and those who will make the team. That is what training camp is for. The Raiders still have many spots to fill, and those roles will be filled by starters after training camp.

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Derek Carr on What the Raiders Have Right Now

On Home Grown with David & Derek Carr, former Raiders signal caller Derek Carr spoke on his excitement for the future of the franchise.

"This is one of those teams, oh man, if they go off and win 12 games, how do they do it? They were awesome. They have great coaches and good players. There could also be a team that does not do that. But they are progressively getting better," said Carr. "What you have in Las Vegas is you have this coach's guys, this general manager's guys. They are all making decisions based on a scheme. Klint is going to find his guys."

Kirk Cousins smiles while answering questions from reporters during the Kirk Cousins Football Camp on Wednesday, June 24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Silver and Black are in a good position and will now start putting the final pieces in place before they take the field against different teams.