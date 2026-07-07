How Raiders Could Become NFL's New Version of Jaguars

In the short time that I have written about the Las Vegas Raiders, one thing has become clear to me: the upside of the franchise is intriguing for the first time in years.

It feels as though you can direct a path to success within the next couple of years. First-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is the latest offensive-minded intrigue set to lead a professional franchise. He and general manager John Spytek seem to be in lockstep for what they want and how to build a successful organization.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have quarterbacks who will start and could help the Raiders win games, along with a bevy of young talent. In some respects, they've improved across the board, and the timeline suggests they could find a way to be a surprise team this season. The 2026 Raiders remind me of a team that had a grand turnaround for their respective organization: the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars.

How 2026 Raiders Could Build Similar Jaguars-Esque Turnaround

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks to members of the media during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I spent the last two years writing about the Jacksonville Jaguars, seeing their turnaround up close. They were one of the worst-functioning teams in football two years ago, with no direction despite a decent amount of talent. The organization hit a soft reset and a regime change, hiring well-regarded offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach and general manager James Gladstone.

Thanks to a brilliant coaching effort from Coen, a strong staff, and the moves made by Gladstone, the Jaguars went 13-4, winning the AFC South before falling in the first round to the Buffalo Bills. Trevor Lawrence finished fifth in MVP voting, while the defense sported the top run unit in the sport.

I beg the question: why not the Las Vegas Raiders?

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak and Spytek are fairly young in their respective roles, with an innovative approach that could spice up aggression and discipline across the board. Kubiak has an intriguing staff with offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, both first-year coaches in their respective roles.

As I stated before, the Raiders are a young team but have cornerstone talents on both sides of the ball, including pass rusher Maxx Crosby, offensive tackle Kolton Miller, center Tyler Linderbaum, and tight end Brock Bowers. Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring and has the physical traits to develop into a terrific passer quickly. There is also intrigue on defense with a hefty amount of youth in the secondary, but potentially improved pass-rusher and linebacker play.

Raiders Could Be What Many Expected Jaguars To Be in 2025

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of this, plus the potential emergence of second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, a solid defensive front, and pass-catchers continuing to level up their production, could lead to more wins than expected. I'll pump the brakes, though, as the Raiders' roster is still a ways away from emerging as a 13-win team.

However, they could be what many expected the Jaguars to be last season: a seven- to eight-win team that generates an upset here and there and shows legitimate progress to be more aggressive in 2026. This is the ceiling for Las Vegas, and frankly, it feels obtainable. These are the best-case scenarios, but they are worth pondering and getting excited about.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak could be the next Coen, which would be great. I wouldn't be in any rush to expect 13 wins in 2026, but the thought of a surprise season filled with great progress and a bright future is all that Raiders Nation can hope for.