3 Matchups That Will Decide Raiders' Week 5 Matchup vs. Patriots

Each passing week gives us another look at this year's Las Vegas Raiders and the new direction they are heading in. Las Vegas started the season 3-1, which is better than most would have expected before the season began.

Below are three matchups I believe will determine the Raiders' chances of beating the Patriots on the road this Sunday.

Raiders' Offense vs. Raiders' Offense

Las Vegas' offense often capitalized on short fields their defense gave up during the first three weeks of the season. The Raiders' loss to the Chiefs exposed the unit's strengths and weaknesses. The same unit that scored 13 points in the first three quarters against the Chiefs scored 14 in the fourth quarter.

This confirms that the Raiders' offensive success has just as much, if not more, to do with executing the proper play call as their opponent's. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who coached against the Patriots in last season's Super Bowl, knows how tough the Patriots' defense is.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They were a great defense last season. They're a great defense this season with a lot of talented players, really talented coaching staff. They play hard, and this is a defense that we have a ton of respect for,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

So far, the Raiders' offense has continued to gel through the first quarter of the season. Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on the offense and the team as a whole as they prepare for a Patriots team that is well established after spending years together.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball while defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's been a resilient group . I think our defense has played very well. I think guys are making plays. I think it's probably less learning and more confirming what I learned about them back in the spring or even in training camp,” Cousins said.

“These guys, they want to do it the right way. Football means something to them. They're hardworking, listen well, and it makes it a joy to be the quarterback for a group of guys like that. But you got to go prove it again every week.”

Raiders' Defensive Backfield vs. Patriots' Pass Catchers

This one will be multifaceted, as the Patriots have a group of underrated but solid wide receivers, similar to the Kansas City Chiefs. New England also has Hunter Henry, a younger, more agile version of Travis Kelce, whom they faced last week.

Teams will likely use their passing attack to open up running lanes against the Raiders' defense. Las Vegas' defense must get back to where it was in the first three weeks of the season, when the unit used sticky coverage and stout run-stopping to make teams one-dimensional.

Entering this season, Las Vegas' need for additional help in its defensive backfield was no secret. Their 3-0 start may have overshadowed that need, but their loss to the Chiefs should have reinforced it. The Raiders' rebuild is just beginning, especially in their defensive backfield.

Teams will attack this position group weekly, especially after the success the Chiefs had last Sunday.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots' Defensive Backfield vs. Raiders' Pass Catchers

Las Vegas found itself thin at wide receiver against the Chiefs after losing Jalen Nailor to a concussion during the game. With Jack Bech already out with an injury, Las Vegas needs Tre Tucker and others to step up until the unit returns to full strength.

Brock Bowers and the Raiders' tight ends were enough to get Las Vegas through Week 4, but teams will do everything they can to take Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer away and force Cousins to beat them with his cast of overlooked receivers, such as Cody White.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a touchdown with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you watch the tape, there's a good two more opportunities that I felt I missed that would have given him a chance to really impact the game. So, I was kicking myself for those plays, but the ball just has found him,” Cousins said earlier this week when describing White.

“I think it's just kind of how the pocket allows me to get through the progression, and the ball finds him, and he's attacked the football. I think that's the trait that I would say has jumped off the tape, whether it was the Chargers touchdown or the goal ball last week, just attacking the football and saying, 'Ball's in the air, that's my ball.'"