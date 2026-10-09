Predicting Raiders Week 5 Starters vs. Patriots: One Notable Change

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon head to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots. Las Vegas' Week 5 matchup against the Patriots will be yet another test for Klint Kubiak's young Raiders. Las Vegas' first loss of the season adds even more intrigue to the matchup.

In the first four weeks of the regular season, Las Vegas has shown marked improvement from the 2025 season. However, their sudden surge to a 3-1 record has made 2025 an afterthought. Las Vegas' next four games will determine if it is time to readjust what is expected of them this season.

Status Quo, for the Most Part

Las Vegas spent the offseason, training camp, and preseason working through their depth chart. Kubiak and his coaching style let the players' production on the field, which in some cases included positional battles, determine how the depth chart shook out entering the regular season.

Four games into the season, Las Vegas knows where each player on its depth chart and what the plan is if a player gets injured. The Raiders' coaching staff has already had to lean on the depth they have spent months building.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) carries the ball while defended by New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (23) in the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Notable Depth Chart Change Expected

As the Raiders prepare to face the Patriots on Sunday, their depth chart is set, except for a few players. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to return. However, wide receivers Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor will miss Sunday's game with injuries.

Bech was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three more games, including Week 5. Nailor suffered a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 and has not practiced this week, so he will likely not play against the Patriots. This leaves a sizeable hole at Las Vegas' receiver position.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bech and Nailor both out, the Raiders naturally have to look towards another receiver they had high hopes for during the offseason. Second-year wide receiver Dont'e Thornton was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of August, missing the first four games of the season.

The Raiders entered the regular season with questions about their receiving corps. The injuries to Bech and Nailor only add to it. Las Vegas will likely lean on its tight ends again, but Thornton has the potential to make up for lost time and help the Raiders in a time of need.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas still has talent at the position, with Tre Tucker still leading the way. However, they'll need much more moving forward. Las Vegas' decision to approach the position by committee will only work if the committee is collectively healthy enough.

The lack of input from the receiver position negatively impacted Las Vegas' offense last week against the Chiefs. The Raiders' offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko, recently explained what Thornton's return means for Las Vegas' offense.

"Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] brings a lot of talent at that position. He can upgrade us in a lot of different ways. He's a competitor. This guy's trying to get better. So excited to see him get out there and get back into the swing of things. We're excited for him,” Janocko said before Thursday’s practice.

"A lot of good things that he came out and did. [He] attacked the day with a really good mindset. So, it's a constant valuation thing that we can see. How he's getting back in the swing of things, getting his legs back under him and all that, building some chemistry and timing with the quarterbacks."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) prepares to line up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins noted that although he has missed significant time, he hopes to help the young receiver get back up to speed quickly. Las Vegas desperately needs Thornton and others, such as Malik Benson and Dareke Young, to step up.

“He was able to be out there in OTAs, and it's been hard to get him in the mix as much since. So, it's been a while. It would be good to get him back out there and get him playing and reacclimating. But he's a great teammate. He's a great person. He's worked really hard. He stayed patient, had a great attitude, and was the kind of guy you really pull for,” Cousins said earlier this week.