Raiders' Injury Report Solidifies Plan Ahead of Patriots Matchup

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders finished up their final practice ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Raiders are looking to get back on track after losing for the first time this season last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas' upcoming game against the Patriots is another early test for a Raiders team that significantly improved over the offseason. After starting 3-1, Sunday is yet another game in a month-long stretch of challenging outings for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has worked hard in practice this week to correct the mistakes that cost them last week. The Patriots will enter Sunday's matchup minus several critical players, but Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knows they will still present a formidable challenge to his still-developing team.

"Very well coached, high effort. Take the ball away. Just a very impressive defense, and that's obviously going back two years, and have a ton of respect for what they do schematically and how hard they play," Kubiak said on Friday.

Raiders' Injury Report

Spencer Burford, Cody White, and Trey Zuhn were listed on the injury report as limited participants on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday/in each of this week's practices. All three will play on Sunday. All three players are contributors Las Vegas is counting on in their road matchup against New England.

Dareke Young, Brock Bowers, Dont'e Thornton, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Folorunso Fatukasi were listed on the injury report throughout the week. Each player is expected to play on Sunday. Las Vegas' offense needs all the help it can get to start fast and finish strong on Sunday.

Running back Ashton Jeanty was listed on the injury report throughout the week. The second-year back was a full participant on Wednesday, a limited participant on Thursday, and did not practice on Friday. Jeanty was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor missed Friday's practice, completing a week of missed practices. He will miss Sunday's game. Although Thornton practiced during the week, Kubiak announced on Friday morning that Thornton will not be activated for Sunday's game . He and Zuhn will be out.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty's availability and overall health are worth monitoring. Jeanty suffered an ankle injury shortly before the first game of the regular season and had limited time off between the injury and the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeanty had a solid debut, registering over 100 total yards. However, since then, Las Vegas' ground game has struggled. Jeanty's injury undoubtedly has impacted the Raiders' offense, in addition to opposing defenses going all out to stop Jeanty.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball as tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Man Up

Still, Kubiak explained on Friday that he does not believe Jeanty's health has affected the ground game. Kubiak noted that Jeanty has done the best he can since returning from injury, and that many teams around the league, such as the Patriots, are dealing with injury-related issues.

“I think he's been doing a great job. And again, he's a leader on our team. He's a guy we're counting on. I couldn't be more happy with Ashton [Jeanty]. We got to keep getting him and the entire offense playing better every week. But no, I don't think so,” Kubiak said on Friday, following the team’s final practice of the week.

Sunday could be another step forward for Las Vegas. A 4-1 start to the season would be much more than expected. Las Vegas faces the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams over the next few weeks. Entering the season, many would have understandably expected them to lose all three.

If they win even one of those three games, they'll still be ahead of schedule. Including Sunday, two of Las Vegas' next three games are at home. If the Raiders beat the Patriots, that would give them even more breathing room as a team that is still gelling overall.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to take a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No game is too big for the Raiders; they're talented enough and well-coached enough to win. As always, Sunday will come down to Las Vegas' ability to execute at a high level while minimizing costly mistakes. Hopefully, last Sunday showed the team their potential when they play sound football.