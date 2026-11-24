Like most teams, the Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2026 season with several goals. A productive offseason led to Las Vegas improving its roster from the league's worst, worthy of the No. 1 overall draft pick, but one of the league's toughest schedules followed.

The Raiders are 4-7 and are currently on their second different three-game losing streak of the season. Yet the first year under Klint Kubiak was always more about the future than the 2026 season itself. The Raiders began the season with several starters who are rookies or in their second season.

It was a gamble Las Vegas' front office took primarily to find long-term answers at those positions. The gamble came with its fair share of growing pains, but the past two weeks have made it reasonable to believe that starting so many young players will eventually pay off.

Despite the losses, the past two weeks also made it fair to believe it could pay off sooner rather than later. Las Vegas has lost seven of its last eight games, but the past two weeks have arguably been its best two losses of the season.

Young Raiders

Las Vegas' young players have battled two of the best teams in the league down to the wire in consecutive weeks. Furthermore, they have put up a legitimate fight in each of the past two weeks, losing in much more respectable fashion than their first five losses this season.

More importantly, Las Vegas has improved over the past two weeks, largely because of those young players, and not in spite of them. This being the case has allowed the Raiders to legitimately compete while gaining valuable experience. It could be argued one was sacrificed for the other much of the season.

“It's a really good question. It's a really fair question. You want to win right now. You want to win every game, but you know that part of the future is those guys having success. So, obviously you go into every game, and you put a game plan together to go win, and you know that some young guys are going to make mistakes," Kubiak said.

"That's part of their growth. So, that's just part of it. But you need to give them the reps they need to see it live for us to have success moving forward."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gradual Improvement

Those mistakes have decreased, especially in the defensive backfield, over the past two weeks. It may not result in wins right away, as Las Vegas continues working through a challenging schedule. However, Week 11 was huge for Kubiak's Raiders for several reasons.

Not only have the significant mistakes decreased for Las Vegas' young roster over the past two weeks, but it is also clear that their confidence has grown, even through the losses. This is how rebuilds work. This is how rebuilds feel. More losses are sure to come, but so is more progress.

The past two losses have undeniably been better than the previous five. Las Vegas had a much more legitimate shot at beating the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos with Mendoza under center than they had at winning most of their other losses.

Yet the progress the Raiders have shown in recent weeks go far beyond Mendoza or solely Week 11.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two weeks, the Raiders have competed at a level they hadn't in their other five losses. Players like Mendoza and Jermod McCoy, finally joining the youth movement, have helped the Raiders take the next step on the field and as an organization.

It is only a matter of time before they go from consistently competing at a high level to consistently winning games. That time will come, but for now, the Las Vegas Raiders look to keep gradually improving on the backs of the many young players they knew months ago would be vital to their success.

Soon, all the losses the Raiders have racked up this season, and over the past three, will be worth it. If Las Vegas can be productive in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, with their Bye Week right after, there is no more denying these young Raiders are on the right track.

They are on the right track and may be closer than they appear.