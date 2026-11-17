Rebuilds are far from easy, and quality rebuilds take time. This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' front office made sweeping changes to its coaching staff and roster to kickstart its rebuild. Las Vegas' 3-0 start confirmed that those changes were a major step in the right direction.

Las Vegas' undefeated start made it easy for some to forget where they are in their rebuild. However, the Raiders have one of the league's toughest schedules. The undefeated start was a nice change from recent seasons, but the weeks since have confirmed that Las Vegas' rebuild is just beginning.

Their four wins in 10 games are more than they won all of last season. The Raiders have won seven games combined in the past two seasons. Their four wins this season and their six losses accurately depict where they are in their rebuild.

2026 Is About More Than Wins, Losses

They are slightly better than the league's worst teams, such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. However, the gap between them and the league's elite has been on full display over the past two months. Yet this season was always about more than wins and losses.

Rebuilds take time, especially when rebuilding the roster that secured the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. John Spytek and the Raiders are not just rebuilding; they are rebuilding arguably the league's worst roster over the past three seasons. That will take more time than typical rebuilds.

Las Vegas is 4-6 this season, but the 2026 season was always bigger than wins and losses for a Raiders team that has lost nearly 30 games over the past two seasons. This season was about laying the foundation for the future while developing their young talent in critical positions.

That has required more patience with Klint Kubiak and his staff than with prior coaching staffs. Success in his first year, while working with a revamped version of the league's worst rosters in 2025, was always going to be hard to come by, making things other than wins the metric for success.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among other things, Las Vegas' inconsistent play has led to more wins, but also more than a few blowout losses that confirmed which position groups the Raiders must fix the most this offseason. It has also given the Raiders' new coaching staff their first true taste of adversity together.

Less than half a season after selecting No. 1 overall, and before the No. 1 overall pick ever played more than a series, unreasonable questions surrounding defensive coordinator Rob Leonard were being raised entering Week 10.

Instead of throwing his defensive coordinator under the bus as Las Vegas' young defense struggled, Kubiak publicly supported Leonard and the defense last week. On Sunday, Leonard's defense kept the Raiders in the game, while the offense struggled at times.

The Raiders' defense played some of its best football in weeks. On Monday, Kubiak explained his confidence in Leonard and Las Vegas' defense.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, like I said, we’re supporting our coaches, we’re supporting our players, and we’re focused on growth and we're focused on getting better at the fundamentals and the little details,” Kubiak said Monday afternoon.

“I think the positives of yesterday are that you see the fruits of having your guys’ back, standing behind them. Instead of bailing on them, you fix the problems, you keep getting better, and you give guys opportunities. You give new guys chances if someone’s not getting it done. So, we just keep trying to improve as a team, as a coaching staff.”

Losing is not fun, but it's undoubtedly a part of the early stages in a rebuild, and the trust that comes from receiving support and, in turn, proving those who supported you right is bigger than winning a Week 10 matchup that likely won't matter much to the Raiders' fate this season.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not pretty, and the Raiders lost. However, Las Vegas' focus should be primarily on continuing to fix the culture within the locker room and developing as many of their young players as possible.

The 2026 season is only the beginning, as the Raiders will continue to add talent. When the Raiders' future success happens, they will point back to this season as part of the reason why.