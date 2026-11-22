The Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos will be another uphill battle for a Raiders team with several roster holes on it. Those holes and roster shortcomings have been on display for most of the past two weeks, as the Raiders have lost six of their last seven games.

Las Vegas' defense is slated to face a potent Broncos offense on the road this Sunday. They say styles make fights. In this instance, that does not bode well for the Raiders.

After spending many years rising through the league's coaching ranks, Rob Leonard's first 10 games as a defensive coordinator have been unlike anything he had experienced entering this season. Leonard recently gave insight into what the regular season has taught him so far.

“Leadership is lonely. I’ve learned a lot. I’m drawing kind of a blank on where to start. But still, the same principles I believed in when I got it, of everybody on the same page as a staff, everybody on the same page for the players, and the more confidence that they’ll play with from all the details," Leonard said earlier this week.

"As the season goes on, the details of what you need to get better on with your core things, you have to beat the opponent to the punch on all those things.”

The season's first 10 games have been filled with lessons for Leonard and Las Vegas' entire defense, with most coming from the back end of the unit. It has been a long six weeks for the Raiders, but there have been bright spots during that span.

Raiders Defense Aims To Make Progress in Consecutive Weeks

Progress for the Raiders' defense is relative to what they have displayed throughout this season. Their performances against teams with a winning record are littered with opposing offenses' explosive plays through the ground and through the air, sometimes at will.

Las Vegas' Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks still featured explosives from arguably the best receiver in the league, but overall, the Raiders' defense played better than in weeks prior. Rob Leonard's unit forced a turnover on Seattle's first drive of the game, setting the tone for the first half.

In the first half of Week 10, Las Vegas' defense held Seattle to one touchdown, a fumble, and two punts. This helped the Raiders take a lead into halftime for the first time since Week 4.

"I just think of the objectives we tried to accomplish. Did we start fast? That was one of them. We did, and then to be honest with you, some of the others we did not. So, like I said, you’re striving for improvement, but we lost the game," Leonard said.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) is pressured out of the pocket by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' Defensive Backfield Is in for Another Challenge

Regardless of Sunday's results in Denver, it is still possible for the Raiders to show improvement from last week and from the first half of the season. At this point in their rebuild, progress is nearly as critical, and potentially even more important, than wins.

"I want these guys, even after the losses, to build off the positives we did do. You’re just being honest with what we did well, and it was nice to have some positive feedback on certain areas," Leonard said.

The Raiders enter their Week 11 matchup against the Broncos looking for another step forward, no matter how it may look. The defensive backfield gambles Las Vegas took this offseason were discussed often heading into Week 1.

Those gambles happened at positions where mistakes are more glaring than others. Starting multiple first- and second-year players in their defensive backfield has been high-risk, high-reward for Las Vegas all season. It will be again this Sunday, when the Raiders face the Broncos.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas desperately needs its defense to continue forcing turnovers at the rate it has this season. They also need the unit to improve performance-wise, especially early in games.

Week 11 against the Broncos will be a tough task for Leonard and his unit. The good news is that they have more to gain than to lose. The second half of this season is all about progress for the Raiders, especially on defense.