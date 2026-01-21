Identifying the Best Part of the Raiders' Vacant HC Position

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the many head coaching vacancies around the National Football League. The Raiders' front office has conducted several interviews and follow-up interviews with coaching candidates.

Raiders' Potential

The Raiders ' recent history has been filled with disappointment. However, they have reason to at least be hopeful for a change moving forward. Las Vegas is unlikely to make a splash at head coach. They still have plenty to offer a rising coach in search of an opportunity to prove themselves.

Las Vegas has a long way to go, but enough resources to make a sizeable jump from this season to next season. The Raiders have more than a few things working against them, but Grant Podell of CBS Sports recently noted that the resources the Raiders have could outweigh the cons of taking the job.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Las Vegas Raiders possess the ability to be one of the NFL's teams that could immediately turn things around in 2026 after earning the league's first overall draft pick with a 3-14 record in 2025. With the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders have the ability to select Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner who helped lead his squad to a perfect 16-0 season that culminated with the program's first national championship," Podell said.

"That's on top of the Raiders having a projected $67 million in effective cap space, the third-most in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com. Having building blocks like Mendoza, 2025 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty, 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby in addition to all that cap space could lead to a massive Raiders rebound.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on the front office's mindset regarding the opportunity to rebuild Las Vegas' roster from the ground up. The upcoming draft gives Spytek and the Raiders the chance to add another foundational layer to their rebuild.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. But this is the biggest offseason of their career usually. Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why," Spytek said.

“And a lot of times it's pretty telling. So, they got a they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men. We've got 10 more draft picks that we have shots this year to try to load it up with more young players.”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

