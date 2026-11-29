The Las Vegas Raiders have had their ups and downs this season as they enter their Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns amid their second three-game losing streak of the season. Yet they have taken strides in several areas over the past two weeks.

The Browns are 6-4 and slightly ahead of the Raiders in the playoff hunt. All six of Cleveland's wins have come by four points or less. Two of the Browns' four losses came against teams the Raiders have beaten this season. There is nothing about Sunday's game that is a given.

Las Vegas has lost seven of its past eight games, but during that time, especially over the past two weeks, they have played well in different facets at different times in the game. The Raiders have yet to put together more than two consecutive quarters of productive play in recent weeks.

A Week 12 win over the Browns may seem unlikely, but it would be a significant step in the right direction for the Raiders, with their Bye Week coming in Week 13. The Raiders aim to make more progress on both sides of the ball and walk away with a win.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uphill Battle

Las Vegas' hopes of winning on Sunday will come down to major issues such as the Raiders sustaining drives on offense, running the ball well, and stopping the run. The latter will be much more challenging for the Raiders than it has been this season.

The Raiders have struggled to stop the run this season, but have shown significant improvement in the first half of both Week 11 and Week 12. However, the unit gradually gave way in Week 12 after sustaining injuries to three interior defensive linemen.

Entering the season, defensive tackle was one of the roster's deepest positions. As the Raiders enter Week 12 and prepare for the home stretch of the 2026 season, the position currently stands as arguably their biggest liability heading into Sunday's slate against the Browns.

“We have guys that are going to play and that are getting opportunities. There's guys battling through injuries that are going to be ready to play. We brought a guy in to the practice squad, but we have young guys that we believe in that are ready to play," Klint Kubiak said earlier this week.

Las Vegas will be without Tonka Hemingway, Adam Butler, and Tim Keenan. JJ Pegues could also miss Sunday as well. Most of the Raiders' other interior defensive linemen who are contributors have also spent the season working through various injuries of their own.

Still, the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos cost them much more than a win that day. Las Vegas left Denver dangerously thin along the interior defensive line. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard shared his thoughts on the situation.

"It's another day in the NFL. We lost three tackles. I can't remember the first time losing three tackles in a game, but it's been good. The guys have handled it well, and I think as a staff we approach it like, 'Hey, who's going to play this spot?' and have a good plan for it,” Leonard said earlier this week.

“It's next man up mentality. It's hard because I'm thinking about them individually. Some have experience, some do not, and that's why practice is so important. And it's been pretty fluid at the D-line spot. But I thought Chris [Williams] has done a good job, and he's been a veteran player. He hopped in last game and played pretty well for us."

No Underestimating

Losing so many players at one position who are critical to the Raiders' chances of pulling off an upset in Week 12 may be too big a blow for them to overcome. The injuries along Las Vegas' interior defensive line are significant enough to sink the rebuilding Raiders on Sunday.

However, if the last two weeks have proven anything, it is that these Raiders cannot be counted out. Few outside the coaching staff know how they will address their defensive line issues, along with the many other roster issues they face.

Time will tell what that looks like for Las Vegas, but it must be noted that the health issues facing the defensive line are that significant.