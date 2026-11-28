There is no denying that the Las Vegas Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games. Las Vegas is in the middle of playing one of the league's toughest schedules, with a week off right around the corner. The season has had its highs and lows, but things are coming together.

This is especially true for a Raiders defense that is ailing along its defensive line, but collectively is playing some of the best football it has played this season. Week 11 was the second straight week of progress for Las Vegas' defense.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonared shared his thoughts on the team's performance last week and where the unit goes next.

"I thought we started fast. I thought we had a good sudden change stop right there. We went three-and-out to start the game. Played the situation good at the end of the half and then had two four-minute stops at the end to get the ball back to the offense. But some other stuff to improve on as well,” Leonard said following Thursday's practice.

Competition Continues

Las Vegas' defense played one of its best games of the season in its Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. Part of the reason was their defensive backfield. The Raiders' defensive backs largely eliminated the big plays that have cost them dearly this season.

Rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy played extended minutes against the Broncos and likely will again against the Browns. Kubiak noted that the Raiders will need the rookie to play well again on the road this Sunday.

“I thought Jermod [McCoy] did some good things yesterday. Obviously, he had a high snap count. There's plenty of things he's got to continue to improve on, but I like where he's headed, his trajectory,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“It doesn't mean that we're down on Zeke [Hezekiah Masses]. Doesn't mean we're down on DP [Darien Porter]. We got a room full of really solid players. But yesterday, we wanted to get a bigger look at Jermod."

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pressing Questions Still Facing Unit

Las Vegas hopes McCoy has another solid game and that, in the meantime, veteran cornerback Eric Stokes begins to return to form. Still, the Raiders plan on keeping the spirit of competition going in an effort to put the best players on the field, especially throughout their group of cornerbacks.

“All of them, definitely always competing. [Eric] Stokes has done a good job leading those guys. I'd say there's a little bit of ups and downs with all of it emotionally day to day, but they're all supporting each other,” Leonard said.

“There's great communication amongst the group, which is what you want. And we're just constantly building awareness, teaching technique, and anticipation of routes. I sit in that room a lot and just hear those guys, how they talk to each other. You wouldn't know anything different. They're trying to help each other out."

The Importance of Week 12

For better or for worse, Las Vegas has been inconsistent throughout this season. However, the last two weeks have arguably been the most consistent they have been since their 3-0 start to the season, and even then, few things about those three wins were consistent.

Over the past two weeks, the Raiders' defense has kept them in the past two games until the offense figured things out. As the offense came alive against the Broncos, Las Vegas' defense improved. Sunday may not go down in the record books as a win, but Las Vegas can take strides.

A third straight game of marked improvement as they head into their Bye Week would be enough of a sample size to declare that their defense has started to find its footing with just under half the season remaining. For a unit that has taken its share of criticism, solid play and a win would be huge.

Even if they don't win, Las Vegas's defense can play well and improve overall, just like they did last week against the Broncos. No matter the results, Week 12 has the potential to finally confirm that the Raiders are not that far off from regularly competing against and beating the best. Sunday could be the latest evidence.