Possibility of Fernando Mendoza Making Raiders Debut Early

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the top storylines throughout this entire offseason, with multiple attention-grabbing topics circulating around the Silver and Black.

One offseason storyline that will continue to unfold into training camp and most likely the regular season is when rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his debut. According to ESPN's NFL reporter, Lindsey Thiry , the No. 1 overall pick starting early in the season is in play.

Thiry's Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"The Raiders selected Mendoza with the No. 1 pick with the mindset that the Heisman Trophy-winning [quarterback] would arrive in Las Vegas and learn at the elbow of veteran Kirk Cousins, whom they signed in free agency," Thiry stated. "Coach Klint Kubiak has said ideally, he would not want a rookie starting from day one, but look for Mendoza to expedite the process."

Why This Wouldn't Make Sense

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Thiry mentions, Kubiak wants Mendoza to sit and learn from the bench behind an experienced veteran. Signing Cousins fulfills that plan, and barring an injury or unforeseen development, the 38-year-old quarterback will be the Raiders' starter for the foreseeable future. Of course. Cousins could struggle, or Mendoza's development could be faster than expected, but Las Vegas' coaching staff does not want to screw up the quarterback grooming process.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided insight into when we could see the rookie quarterback make his career debut.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think they’re going to want Kirk Cousins to start the season," Schefter said. "And if you’re going to want to turn to Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, at some point in time, I don’t know if you’re going to want to do it in November when you have to go play four road games."

Additionally, the Raiders' early-season schedule is daunting, and it would serve them well to wait to have Mendoza step on the field. Now, this decision is contingent on Cousins' play. It will be interesting to see whether Cousins struggles in the first few weeks of the season and whether Kubiak alters his approach.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It would be a daunting situation, as the fans would be calling for the rookie quarterback to be given a chance. However, the Raiders need to keep their long-term future as the priority. Las Vegas is still a year or more away, and another losing season could prove beneficial. As long as the Raiders take steps in the right direction, that should be the goal for the front office and coaching staff.