Raiders Latest Injury Report Presents More Positives Than Negatives

The Las Vegas Raiders are all but set to travel back to California to continue their long-running rivalry against the San Francisco 49ers.

Raiders Ready for the Road

Starting with their Week 8 trip to the East Coast, Las Vegas will play four road games in five weeks. During that span, they will again play some of the league's best teams. Sunday will be their next challenge , against a deep, talented 49ers team.

As they continue through one of the league's toughest schedules, the Raiders' offense aims to stay hot in the second half, specifically in the third quarter. Last Sunday against the Jets, Las Vegas exploded for its best third quarter of the season.

What Las Vegas' offense did in the third quarter has made the difference between winning and losing. In the Raiders' four losses , their offense scored three points in the third quarter. In their four wins, Las Vegas has scored 37 points in the third quarter. It is that simple.

In their four losses, Las Vegas' offense scored 13, 10, 13, and six points through three quarters. In their four wins, Las Vegas' offense scored 27, 17, 22, and 28 points through three quarters, respectively. Scoring points on offense can negate a "bad" defense.

More importantly, an offense that can score points without the defense or special teams setting it up for success, in theory, would be able to sustain drives and eat time off the clock, helping protect their defense. The Raiders did this in their four wins. In each of those games, the defense made big plays.

When the Raiders' offense provides the points, their defense has generally played better.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

As bad as Las Vegas' defense played against the Jets, the Raiders' offense scored enough points to give their defense enough time to make game-changing plays down the stretch. Las Vegas' front office invested heavily in the offense this offseason. The unit must produce weekly, for four quarters.

The unit must score points, not stats.

The unit delivered an impressive second half, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko praised Cousins and the unit for a productive second half in Week 8 and hopes they'll be just as productive in the second half against San Francisco.

“That’s really something that, as the head coach sets a vision for something, it’s on all of us as an organization to get that done. So, when he sets a goal for the week, or he sets something that he’s talked about, that he makes a priority, it’s something that we take to heart,” Janocko said earlier this week.

“We implement it in practice. We implement it in things that we’re trying to do, how we’re going about our business, our planning, and then when it comes to fruition, we’re really carrying out his vision, and that’s what it takes to be successful.”

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Friday's Injury Report

Thomas Booker, Folorunso Fatukasi, and tight end Ian Thomas were limited in practice early in the week. Fatukasi and Thomas have gradually gotten healthier. Both participated in Friday's practice. Booker missed practice on Friday. It was the second practice in a row that he has missed.

Kubiak declared Booker out for Sunday's game. That is another blow to an already vulnerable interior defensive line. Las Vegas has struggled to stop the run this season, largely because of its interior defensive line. The Raiders will need more from Tonka Hemingway, Adam Butler, and Tim Keenan.

Darien Porter missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury he suffered against the Jets. After missing Wednesday's practice, Porter returned on Thursday on a limited basis. Porter was a full participant on Friday. Fatukasi, Thomas, and Dont'e Thornton were full participants.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis high-fives Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak announced Friday that Porter will officially be listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game. His absence against the Jets was obvious, forcing the Raiders to adjust much faster than they expected.

Thomas was a limited participant on Wednesday, but fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Although he was not listed on Wednesday, Thornton was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a back issue. He returned to practice on a full basis on Friday. It remains to be seen if Kubiak is comfortable enough with Thornton to put him on the field.